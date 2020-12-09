When I was in college, I was the editor-in-chief of the Roanoke College newspaper, called the Brackety-Ack. Why was it named that? Truly, your guess is as good as mine.
I was talking to some of my ex-coworkers, and we were reminiscing on some of the holiday content we came up with my senior year for the Lifestyle section of the paper.
(The Lifestyle section was lovingly referred to as the “Cosmo” page; it was just someplace where all the goofy, occasionally-risqué articles went. It was my favorite part of the paper.)
One of the articles I wrote the December of my senior year was the “The Brackety-Ack Holiday Survival Guide,” and I was just taking a peek at it, and there was some true wisdom there that I think I can share, wisdom that is still relevant, maybe with just a couple tweaks. So, ahem, here it goes.
“Pour eggnog on the head of anyone who even looks like they might ask ‘What do you want to do after graduation?’”
See? What good advice. For me, though, I’ll adapt it to relatives that ask me “Where do you want to go after you leave Romney?” Like, I just got SETTLED here, stop asking me dumb questions, or I’ll pour my holiday beverage on your head (egg-noggin, one might say).
Let’s see what else Senior Year Emma had to say.
“If your relative asks about a significant other, change the subject immediately to how WONDERFUL and TASTY that relative’s fruitcake is. Best dang fruitcake I’ve ever had. Who DOESN’T love dates, raisins, walnuts AND candied cherries, all in one little cake?”
I’m sensing some sarcasm. Fruitcake is the worst invention on the planet.
I stand by this advice, though. Thankfully, my family isn’t super nosy when it comes to my personal relationships, but that’s just because with my big mouth, I’ll tell most anyone pretty much anything before they even think about asking. I should probably work on that.
What else?
“Climb the Christmas tree if the conversation becomes too personal.”
Um, an interesting choice, but it would probably work. Create a distraction, right? Don’t they do that in, like, every spy movie ever? I never saw Bond climb a Christmas tree, but, then again, it’s all about the artistic interpretation.
Here’s a hot take for you from Senior Year Emma:
“Threaten to flick a booger into the nearest appetizer platter if someone tries to drum up a convo about your party habits.”
…Alright, this seems excessive. I don’t think we need to be flicking boogers, especially not during a pandemic. It’s a solid threat, yes, but let’s make sure the punishment matches the crime, right?
(As a college senior, clearly my “party habits” were a sore spot that I was not interested in talking about, but this year, maybe a pandemic equivalent would be…politics? I’m not saying boogie down if someone brings up the election, but it’s certainly something to consider.)
And 1 more: “Wear a Rudolph nose to the holiday party. It’s a lot harder to ask someone a serious question about their future if they resemble a stop-motion reindeer.”
Clearly, I wrote this when holiday parties were still a thing, because, as we know, holiday gatherings are a bit of a faux-pas (to put it lightly) this season. But the advice still stands.
So anyway, there’s a Christmas gift for everyone: some ideas on how to avoid answering ANY questions asked by nosy relatives this holiday season.
And if you ARE the nosy relative?
Watch for boogers, I guess.
