Traditionally on Christmas Eve, our children log onto the NORAD Santa Tracker to see how close he is to our home.
They like checking out the many places Santa visits around the globe before reaching West Virginia. It’s a fun way to add more anticipation and joy to Christmas Eve.
This year, in addition to tracking Santa, I also logged onto the United States Postal Service website to track several packages we were hoping would arrive in time for Christmas.
The USPS Package Tracker didn’t set the same mood for Christmas Eve as tracking Santa. Anticipation and joy weren’t the first words that came to mind when I saw that many of our gifts were going to find themselves in Baltimore, D.C. or Illinois on Christmas morning.
I did a quick search to investigate if the new Postmaster General is a descendant of Ebenezer Scrooge or the Grinch. I was thinking DeJoy was a perfect code name for someone responsible for delaying Christmas all over America.
After all, the prefix, De-, means “make the opposite of or remove from.” Was it any wonder our packages weren’t going to arrive from a postal service headed by a person whose very name means “To remove from Joy or make the opposite of Joy?”
Instead of wrapping up one of 3 gifts our youngest Savage asked for, I printed out a picture of the pottery wheel I ordered on Nov. 27th from a company 4 states away and wrote the words “Coming Soon” across the top.
I did the same for a Nike sweatshirt for our oldest daughter and a video game for our son. I told my husband I felt like I was making movie premiere posters for each of them — except with the actual release date in question, I could only tease that these things would soon be coming to a Christmas tree near them.
I was too leery to write “coming Winter 2020,” as it might not be until January 2021.
Thank goodness our children are older and good-natured. They took the news in stride. Our oldest daughter even commented, in jest, that it was thoughtful of the USPS to want us to fully appreciate the 12 days of Christmas this year.
Just like in Colonial America, she pointed out, we now could be celebrating Christmastime to Twelfth Night on Jan. 5. What an epiphany.
I think I’ll dig out her old American Girl Doll cookbook and learn how to make a Twelfth Night Cake to mark the occasion. If the recipe is a hit, I could add it to the lovely recipe journal our youngest daughter gifted me on Christmas morning. It has the words, “My cooking is so fabulous even the smoke alarm cheers me on,” printed on the cover.
It was a great accompaniment to the dishtowel our oldest daughter bought me imprinted with, “Wine a little. Laugh a lot,” which went nicely with the wine glass our son gave me sketched with the words, “I’m not drinking alone. I’m social distancing.”
All 3 of those gifts brought hearty chuckles on Christmas morning. I’m sure glad they arrived on time.
My husband’s gifts from our 2 oldest Savages weren’t so lucky. We’re still tracking their journey to our home. However, if my presents are any indication of what’s in store for him, I’m sure when his gifts finally arrive, they’ll succeed in bringing him laughter and Joy.
