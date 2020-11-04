This is the time of year when even if the nights are very cold, the days can be quite warm. We need to take advantage of those warm days get whatever needs finished outdoors done.
Not a lot of nagging this week, just reminding you there are always those last-minute chores you can’t put off any longer. You know what they are, so just get out and do them.
If you want to have amaryllis blooms by Christmas, take the bulb out of the darkness now. Place it in a bright sunny area, begin watering and you should have a flower by the holidays. It takes about 6 weeks for the bulb to flower, so use that timetable to plan the bloom time.
With the exception of a few zinnias and cosmos, very little is still blooming in the garden. Two or 3 red or pink flowers with some long grass (Miscanthus sinensis) blades will make a simple, but attractive arrangement.
There are a couple brown patches in the yard, but even though so many plants have been cut back, most are still a healthy green.
The hellebores are looking good. The only care they need in preparation for winter is to have all dead plant material around and under them removed and to keep them watered when they’re dry.
It’s way too early for hellebores to bloom, but they’ve grown a lot this year and hopefully a couple plants that only had a few flowers will put on a better show this winter.
The stinking hellebore (Helleborus foetidus) was the first to bloom in late fall and she continued right on through spring. By the way, she has no unpleasant scent at all and has rather showy light green flowers.
But the Lenten roses (Helleborus niger) were the longest bloomers, with flowers in the winter snow continuing well into the end of April. In all the years we’ve had them, they’ve never bloomed so profusely or stayed lovely for so long.
“Dark and Handsome” took his good old time to bloom, but his dark purple flowers were worth the wait. And “Penny’s Pink” was a showpiece all on her own. I am naming names because some varieties have done better for us than others and if anyone is interested, it’s best to know what to ask for at the nursery.
With the exception of the Lenten roses that we brought from Charles Town, they have all come from Horton’s in Winchester. Rhonda has the very best selection of Hellebores I have ever seen.
We planted winter aconite seeds a few years back because the deer don’t eat them, but nothing grew because I wasn’t paying attention to one of their requirements. Apparently, the seeds need soaked overnight before planting and since I failed to do that, none came up.
This year, new seeds will be soaked and should fare much better. As soon as they came up, the deer pulled the grape hyacinth (Muscari) plants out of the ground last year. We replanted them and will be pleasantly surprised if they come back this spring.
We need to get some more small spring bulbs, but the problem is getting out to get them. We are staying in as much as possible and interacting with very few folks.
We went out to vote and then to get some meat at Wayne’s in Fort Ashby and that’s about the extent of our excursions. Maybe we can run in Tractor Supply or Southern States and see if they have any.
We can always go to Lowe’s, but there are too many distractions there. For some reason buying them online doesn’t interest me now. Oh well, there are worse things than not having bulbs.
You can mow down Liriope now or leave it till spring. Just do whatever looks best or whatever you have time to do. Allow the mums you planted this year to remain standing and continue to water them. Their root systems are still getting acclimated to their new home.
This also applies to all the mums growing in your garden. Winter won’t hurt them and you can cut them back in the spring when new growth begins.
Remember gardening on your own terms? Well, this is one of those times. However, just as with your other perennials, mulch them heavily when the ground freezes so they don’t heave out of the ground. That is not up for debate, you must do that, period.
Make one more trip around the yard and mark which plants will need dividing in the spring. Make a note in your journal. It will be so much easier to move them if you’re sure what they are and where they need to go.
Take my word on that.
Clean up any overgrown areas to prevent animals and pests from moving in. There are always places we ignore all summer and finally have to tackle in the fall. Piled up brush is an open invitation to winter lodgers, so clear it out.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
