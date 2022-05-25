Remembering is very important, isn’t it?
I cannot tell you the number of times that I have failed to remember something and there have been negative consequences for doing so, or in this case, not doing — dental apppointments missed or a birthday wish not sent. I have reached the point in life that if I do not write it down, it is gone.
Can others identify with this?
As the people of God, we are called to remember. We are called to remember who our God is and what He has done, and is doing, for us.
This is not something new, this call to remember. God instructed Moses to instruct the people to remember how He had led them from bondage. In verse 14 of Exodus, Chapter 12, we find these words: “This day will be a day of remembrance for you. You shall celebrate it as a festival to the Lord; throughout your generation you shall observe it as an Ordinance”
We know that celebration as Passover. The children of Israel celebrated as they remembered how the Lord responded to their cries and used Moses to lead them out of bondage.
Several generations after that 1st one as described in the Exodus passage, Jesus, celebrating the Passover with his disciples, asked them to remember something he was about to share with them.
After passing the cup and sharing the bread with them, he told them that they were participating in a new covenant he was making with them. When they drank the wine and ate the bread in the future, they were to remember.
Remember what He did for them; remember whose they were; remember how they were to live in light of all that had been done for them.
This weekend is Memorial Weekend. It is a time of remembrance as well. We remember all those who have served their country in military service. All sacrificed their time; while some sacrificed their lives. As we remember those who served for us, we remember what service means.
Service means to act on behalf of another. We are all familiar with the service industry, those individuals who offer their gifts and talents to improve our lives.
From the policeman who patrols our highways to the electrician who wires our homes, all are providing a service for us. While their service is partially compensated, those serving in active duty serve us from a higher position.
And before I go further, I want to emphasize that statement is not meant to minimize the service of the many civilians who make our lives what they are. But I don’t think anyone would dispute the fact that those who choose to serve their country are sacrificing their time, sometimes their dreams, so that we can be protected.
And I don’t think our active military receive an enormous salary for their efforts. And yet, they serve. They place the interests of others before their own. That’s why we say “They’re in service.” or refer to our military as the “armed services.”
And so, if you have the opportunity to meet an active-duty service person, or a vet, stop and say, “What you did mattered. And I thank you for your service.”
Enjoy your Memorial Weekend.
