It’s spring and the snow is hopefully but a memory, but who knows? A warm day here and there works for me.
When you’re buying trees and shrubs you almost always have 3 choices: bare-root, containerized or balled-and-burlaped.
Bare-root is a good way to buy when you want to plant in cooler weather like late winter or very early spring.
The trees don’t yet have leaves so they’re not stressed by frost or other climate extremes. When you buy, the nurseryman will normally have the appropriate “packaging” for that season. Container-grown as well as balled-and-burlaped trees (think of the burlap as just another type of container) are planted in early spring.
These plants are more sensitive to cold and, in fact, need the warm weather to get them started. And as it is with any good rule, there’s a major exception, the Christmas tree you buy balled-and-burlaped in December, but that’s another story. Actually, we have always had good luck planting this time of year. It’s not too late.
However you purchase your tree there are some basic rules you need to follow. Before you leave home, know exactly where you want to plant and note the environment so you buy a tree that will thrive in your site.
Always read the label, especially with regard to mature size. If it’s expected to be 40 feet tall and 15 feet across, be sure you have that much room for it to grow.
If you’re unsure of your space at home, go back and measure before you buy.
Check to see if the roots are bulging out of the container. This applies to balled-and-burlaped trees also. A pot-bound tree or shrub will have a difficult time getting itself established.
On the other hand, if the plant seems too small for the pot, ask if it has been recently repotted. It may not yet be comfortable in the new container and could need more time to do so. Either way, if it’s pot-bound or in a pot that’s too large, keep looking.
You want to choose a plant that is well established in its present container. Only buy trees and shrubs that look healthy. If it looks sickly, it’s not worth buying, even at a reduced price.
Trees are a huge commitment, and there’s no reason to buy one that’s already challenged.
And finally, after you’ve spent the money for the tree, spend a little more and get some planting soil and a fertilizer designed to stimulate root growth. Both are good investments.
Get the site ready for planting as soon as possible after arriving home with the tree so there’s no chance of the root ball drying out. And always plant when it’s cloudy and cool, not hot and sunny.
Ask at the nursery about planting, but in the event you forget, here are some simple guidelines for planting containerized trees.
Dig a hole a foot deeper and 4 to 5 times the diameter of the root ball. Always hold your tree by the root ball, not by its trunk or branches and retain as much soil as possible around the roots when transplanting. A tree should never be planted deeper or more shallow in the ground than it was in the container.
Place the root ball in the hole to gauge how much soil you need to put in the bottom to bring the tree up to that level. Finish adding soil around the root ball, packing it firmly, but not tightly. Water well and place a layer of mulch in a 3-foot circle around the tree, being sure to keep it from actually touching the trunk.
The 1st year is critical for watering, so continue to water all summer and fall. Lastly, keep the receipt in case there’s a problem and you need to return it.
Let’s talk about shrubs blooming on old and new wood. Blooming on old wood means that the buds began to form after last year’s spring flowers died and the new branches began growing.
The buds summered and wintered on the branches and were completely ready as soon as the weather was right for them to bloom in the spring. Blooming on new wood means that the buds were made on this year’s new growth and did not winter over.
This isn’t something you can control, each shrub has its own schedule as to when it gets its buds. Shrubs like forsythia and azalea that bloom on old wood, should be pruned immediately after blooming so you don’t prune off the new buds for next year.
Shrubs that bloom on new wood can be pruned in the fall or even in the very early spring for spring blooms. Some shrubs, like the butterfly bush (Buddleia) and Hydrangea, have hybrids within their plant family that bloom on old wood and some on new wood.
That’s why it’s important to read the information that comes with a new shrub so you know when to prune it for maximum flowering.
