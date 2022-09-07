Beverly Malcolm

“For the Son of Man is going to come in the glory of His Father with His angels, and then will repay every man according to his deeds.” Matthew 16:27

Birthday wishes too Marshal Eaton, Sept. 3; Jody Stotler, Sept. 8; Collin Long, Sept. 9; Lorie Haslacker, Ronnie Moreland, Frankie Watson and cousin Marvin Sipes, Sept. 11; Leigha Masse, Sept. 16; Elizabeth Sis Lambert, Glenn Stafford, Brian Bohrer, Margaret Ginevan, all Sept. 17; my husband Ralph Malcolm and niece Mary Pownell, Sept. 18; Janet Clark, Sept. 19; Steve Swimley and Michael Paul McKee, Sept. 20; Stephon Reed and Leigha Haslacker, Sept. 21. 

