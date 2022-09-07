“For the Son of Man is going to come in the glory of His Father with His angels, and then will repay every man according to his deeds.” Matthew 16:27
Birthday wishes too Marshal Eaton, Sept. 3; Jody Stotler, Sept. 8; Collin Long, Sept. 9; Lorie Haslacker, Ronnie Moreland, Frankie Watson and cousin Marvin Sipes, Sept. 11; Leigha Masse, Sept. 16; Elizabeth Sis Lambert, Glenn Stafford, Brian Bohrer, Margaret Ginevan, all Sept. 17; my husband Ralph Malcolm and niece Mary Pownell, Sept. 18; Janet Clark, Sept. 19; Steve Swimley and Michael Paul McKee, Sept. 20; Stephon Reed and Leigha Haslacker, Sept. 21.
Anniversary wishes to Donnie and Mel Montgomery, Sept. 8; Robert and Lorie Haslacker, Sept. 11; Frank and Fern Watson, Sept. 18.
Grandparents’ Day is Sept. 11. If you are blessed with grandchildren, give them a big hug for letting you know how blessed you are.
The late Anthony and Mary Jane Bohrer held their 92nd reunion Sunday, Sept. 4 at the family on Spring Gap. Said about 75 or 80 attended. Catherin McKenery they think was the oldest at 93. All of the children on Anthony and Mary are gone, and a lot of the next generation also. Small auction enjoyed by all.
Mase and Elma Lambert held their 3-day celebration on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with cleanup on Monday. There was a campfire each evening, hayrides, games, food and fun. Attendance was different each day. Hayride was a big success; some had never been on.
Jenna and Summer Hyson celebrated their birthday on Aug. 27 at their home given by their mom Sandy Hyson and brother Derrick. Several family and friends attended, some went swimming afterwards in the pool. Growing up too fast. They got to go to Rodeo on Saturday as a gift from their mom this Saturday, Sept. 3. Their cousin Brittany bought them tickets and took them to see King & Country at Woodstock. A really nice birthday.
Please remember in prayer Betty Kidwell; Pat Lease; Scottie Bohrer; Crystal Moreland; Mary Alice Moreland; Jack Bender; Timmy Rannells; Warren Racey.
