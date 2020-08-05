The day I applied for this job, my mom drove me 2-and-a-half hours to Romney. I made her stop in Capon Bridge so I could take pictures next to a big carved bear outside Bent River Woodworks. It was a super-cute photo, if I do say so myself (and I do).
I went to Gary Strawn’s house for a story in November and he had a big carved bear in his front yard.
I went to Seneca Rocks with my athletically-driven work counterpart Nick, and we stopped at the visitor center outside Smoke Hole Caverns so that he could take my picture sitting on a bench carved into the shape of a bear.
When the weather got warm, Nick and I were in Wardensville and I made him take my picture by the big bear in the Highland Trace Realty parking lot. In true 2020 fashion, the bear was wearing a facemask.
(Shameless plug here: if a big, fake bear in a parking lot can wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, so can you.)
I’ve always liked bears. From afar, of course. Plus, pop culture has lots of friendly bears: Pooh, Yogi, Little John from Disney’s Robin Hood, Paddington, Fozzie, you get the drift. Bears, bears, everywhere.
Recently, I’ve seen several posts on Facebook popping up here and there, with folks around the community mentioning that they’ve seen bears in their yard or near the road.
Like, real bears. Not carved bears or musically-gifted cartoon bears.
Now, I’ve been writing this column long enough for you guys to know that I’m not scared to come across a bit loony, but let me let you in on something: I dream about bears. A lot.
As a general rule, I usually have vivid dreams, and I know everyone’s subconscious is different.
And my subconscious apparently likes bears…?
At the beginning of last summer, I started having lots of dreams about bears. A friendly bear. An unfriendly bear. Maybe it was minding its own business up a tree. Maybe there was 1. Maybe there were 20. You name it, and it was probably at least 1 of my dream-bear scenarios.
I guess at some point the bear dreams stopped, and I haven’t had a bear visit me in my sleep since probably last fall.
Until last week. When I had 2 dreams, 2 nights in a row, about bears.
I’d love to use a corny pun here, like “I can hardly bear it,” but this is no time for joking.
Isn’t there a Disney song that says, “a dream is a wish your heart makes”? Well, my heart isn’t wishing to come across a bear. My heart isn’t an adrenaline junkie, and it certainly never supported Goldilocks’ endeavors.
(Another aside: there was also a Disney song that said, “the bear necessities of life will come to you,” and I don’t even know what that means and I’m NOT about to find out.)
With the dreams last year, you might have been able to convince me that it was my brain preparing for a big step, namely, my move to West Virginia. Because, you know. Bears like it here, right? Isn’t a bear a West Virginia symbol or something?
Now that the bears are back, I’m stumped.
What does this mean? Am I marked by the Hampshire County bear population? Is it like the mob?
It’s a real puzzle. I’ve never really cared too much about dreams and what they mean before, but the repeated bear thing has become concerning.
They’ve got it out for me, and until I can figure out what it all means, I guess it’ll just have to be my cross to bear.
I’ll have to grin and bear it?
Bear arms?
OK, OK, I’m done.
