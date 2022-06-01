In honor of the season, a classic “Food for Thought,” first published May 28, 2014:
I thoroughly enjoyed this Memorial Day. Members of the Romney VFW, Post 1101, placed about 500 American flags on the front lawn of our church, which for me served to stir up my already strong sense of patriotism.
I still love this country. Although I abhor some of the things that are going on across this nation, I still think God has his hand on us.
I had the privilege of speaking at a Memorial Day Service on Sunday afternoon, which again enhanced my spirit of patriotism and appreciation for those who have given their lives for our freedom. The thing I think we so often forget is that there are still soldiers who are risking their lives on a daily basis for our right to be free. While we sit and watch television and play armchair quarterback, there are soldiers who are facing death in some foreign country. While we enjoy a cookout, they are facing down an enemy somewhere. While we sit around our tables and enjoy our Thanksgiving meals or our Christmas celebration or our Fourth of July picnics, they are sitting in foxholes and eating military rations.
We have become so accustomed to war that we seldom notice the flag-draped coffins carrying the bodies of our true American heroes being brought home from the field of battle. Maybe we have become so complacent that we have forgotten since Sept. 11, 2001, that war isn’t something that just takes place on foreign soil any longer.
Sept. 11 should have been an awakening for us. We are no longer off limits to terrorists from around the world. Boston just last year felt a reminder of just how susceptible we are to terrorism.
Our nation has changed over the years. Today, nothing can be said against the Koran or the Muslim community will be highly offended. Yet, we are being told that we aren’t allowed to read the Holy Bible in our schools or in public places or government buildings.
Someone may be offended, and they are right. I am personally offended that our religious rights are being stripped from us and being done so, not by outsiders but by our own government officials who were elected to preserve our rights.
I question today what our young soldiers are dying for if not for our freedom as a nation. I think it is an atrocity to allow young men and women to die on a foreign battlefield while the rest of us sit around and allow our religious freedoms to be taken from us.
I did not get to serve in the military because of a bad back. My best friend from Hampshire High School and I were drafted and called for a physical on the same day. I was turned down, and he was accepted. I am still here and his name, Robert (Bobbie) Sherman is engraved on a Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
I believe it to be wrong for me to allow my best friend’s life count for nothing after he paid the ultimate price for my freedom and then me sit around and say or do nothing to preserve the freedoms that he gave his life for.
Most of us cannot imagine the darkness and destructiveness of war. I read something this past weekend that I cannot take credit for and I can’t remember the name of the man who wrote this short poem.
“When I get to heaven, St. Peter I will tell ...
One more soldier reporting for duty sir, I’ve spent my time in hell.”
Remembering all who died in a battle to preserve our freedom.
May God bless America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.