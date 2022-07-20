Thought: “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift from God; that’s why it’s called the present.”
I attended the American Legion 104th annual State Convention, the American Legion/Auxiliary 100th, the S.A.L. 42nd, and the A.L. Riders 18th Annual Convention in Huntington July 7-9.
I had not been there since 2018; I had a wonderful trip with friends I had not seen for a long while. Our Department President this past year was Cathy Post from Middlebourne. She conducted the meeting, and it was wonderful.
The new Department President is Savanna Kauffman from Martinsburg Unit 14 here in the 10th District. She and her team will guide the Department of West Virginia for the 2022-2023 year. Our 10th District President Diane Teter and Vice President Jill Davis will be leading the 10th District. They are from Capon Bridge Unit 137.
Congratulations ladies, and may God bless all of us.
We had an awful storm here in Hampshire and Hardy County last Tuesday evening. I have never in my lifetime seen a storm like it with all of the wind, hail and rain. It did a lot of damage; there are trees down everywhere, roofs blown off, windows broken, etc.
We had no electric for a little while, but we were rather lucky, as some folks were out of electric for days. It is a blessing though, there have been no deaths as far as I have heard.
We want to thank the workers of the power company and their families for working in the dark, getting our electric back, and for all your talent to get the job done. God Bless you all.
We had a paint class at the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren this afternoon, and we all enjoyed it.
Sending get-well wishes to all that are sick, happy birthdays to all who are celebrating birthdays, and a happy anniversary to all those celebrating anniversaries.
Until next time, stay safe and healthy, wear a smile, and God bless.
