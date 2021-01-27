This last Sunday in January has us looking at Mark’s record of Jesus’ early ministry as recorded in Mark 1. That Mark passage records the “Exorcism at Capernaum,” as it is sometimes referred to.
This event occurs right after Jesus has called his disciples to enter into ministry with him, so it is at the very beginning of that ministry.
We read that once in the city, Jesus and his disciples went on the Sabbath to the synagogue where he taught. While teaching, he was disrupted by a man with “an unclean spirit” who began to shout.
We are told Jesus ordered the spirit to leave the man, which it did. Those watching were amazed at what they saw and marveled that even unclean spirits obeyed this man.
There are a couple of life lessons I think this story reveals to us. These nuggets are as useful for us today as they were for those in the synagogue so long ago.
This story reminds us that right from the beginning, Jesus came to teach and to heal. He came to seek out the broken hearted; to bind up the wounds and make them whole. I would argue that mission, given to all who say they believe, has not changed.
We have been given the mantle to care for the poor in spirit and mournful, just as Jesus did.
Unfortunately, these past several months, we have had ample opportunity to do so. But let us never forget, we do so, with the understanding under whose authority we are acting. We do it not for our glory, our recognition, but to point others to Christ.
Also, we see, in full display, the power of Jesus’ words. Commanding the unclean spirit to be silent and then ordering it to leave, it does so.
Ofelia Ortega wrote, “Here is where the main idea of the narration centers. Mark wants to demonstrate that Jesus’ word is effective, powerful.” They are such because Mark tells us “The people were amazed by his teaching, for he was teaching them with authority.”
While he spoke with authority, he did more than just speak. He put legs to that teaching.
That leads us to another point. His ministry was a ministry of action. We are not told what was Jesus’ sermon for that day. We are told, though, that when a situation arose in his midst, he saw it and met the need.
I sometimes ask myself if I too put legs to the words I say from the pulpit. AA has a saying, “You gotta ‘Talk the Talk and Walk the Walk.’” I think that is where so many outside the church see the church failing.
They see us as “Talking the Talk” but not “Walking the Walk.” I think that we of the church must do both if we are to be effective in our ministry. We must continue to spread the message of redeeming grace available to all while we continue to see those in need in our community and try to address those needs. If we can do so, we will find our words have authority.
The first month of 2021 is almost behind us. Most of the year lies ahead. Just as Jesus was beginning his ministry when this story takes place, so we have the beginning of a new year for us to continue to speak the message of the Good News: the grace and love of God as seen in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and to put that message into action.
If we do both, 2021 will be the year in which God’s kingdom comes a little closer in becoming a reality.
