The air turns cool, the leaves turn brown,
A change is taking place,
And everywhere the signs appear
Of fall’s approaching face.
The birds begin their southward flight
That takes them far away,
And in their plaintive song and cry
A fond goodbye they say.
A season dies, a new one’s born
Like night gives way to day.
Such is the wondrous work of God
In His own chosen way.
–Harold F. Mohn
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. Enjoy and stay safe.
Lyle Daugherty celebrated his birthday on Nov. 1 and yours truly celebrated my birthday on Nov. 2. I had a great birthday and we celebrated all week. Eighty-five years is a wonderful age. I can’t do some of the things I did before, but every day is a good day.
It is winter-looking here today, as it is cloudy, spitting snow and pretty cold. I see they have a ground covering of snow up in Harman, Blackwater Falls area. It will soon be coming our way.
The Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren in Rock Oak is having their Hunter’s Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 5-7 p.m. in the evening at the Fellowship Hall in the basement of the church. Come and enjoy an evening of fellowship with us. Freewill offering. All are welcome.
Happy Birthday to our daughter, Donna Charlton, on Nov. 18, and to our granddaughter, Amy Charlton, on Nov. 24. If you see these ladies, wish them a happy birthday. I will not tell ages as it might get me in trouble.
Last Wednesday, Donna Charlton and I along with Norma Parker and her son Dorman traveled up on what they call Bear Hell. From a child, I had always heard about this part of the country so now I get to see and know what I heard about it so long ago. I truly enjoyed the day. I got to see another relative, which made my day.
A very, very happy birthday to my dear, sweet friend, Ruth Loar, who will be 90 years young on Nov. 14, but if you see her after Monday, you can still wish her a happy birthday. Happy birthday and many more Ruth! Love you.
Connie Pyles and Courtney, Jimmy, Kenzie, and Lukas Sowers took Ruth Loar (Mom, Grandma and GG) to Cracker Barrel in Winchester on Sunday for her 90th birthday.
Lyle and Brenda Daugherty, Eddie and Wendy Staggs, and Ward, Holly, Marissa, and Gracie Simmons recently enjoyed a trip to Florida. They enjoyed the Siesta Keys Beach, Bok Towers and Gardens, and spending time with friends and family.
We wish everyone that is ill a speedy recovery. Any news to share, please call. Attend church somewhere and God bless all.
