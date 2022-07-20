I have been thinking lately about an old family photo, one that features my father and my grandmother.
In that photo, they are standing together in a country setting, their arms and faces linked together in an expression of joy. I am going to reconstruct that moment in a poem.
So many stories to be told, so many pictures to retrieve from boxes stored on the top shelves of closets. Let’s bring them back to life and share their stories with others.
News From The River House:
Friday, July 22: Open mic, 6-9 p.m. Come out for some date night fun with entertainment under The River House outdoor stage. As the Cacapon River runs in the background, the stage will be filled with comedians, musicians and performance artists of all kinds. This is a free event; everyone is welcome.
Saturday, July 23, The Art of Fly Fishing, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. This is a great opportunity to learn to fly fish in one of the regions cleanest rivers. This event will be partnering with Trout Limited to hold free clinics for beginners or those who want to brush up on their techniques.
Saturday, July 23, Art for all, noon-3 p.m. This is a family friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Saturday, July 23, concert: The Scooches, 7-9 p.m., The Scooches return for another performance of their eclectic mix of various musical genres including jazz, folk, Dixiela, old-time music, bluegrass and swing. Don’t miss this opportunity for a memorable date night experience.
Sunday, July 24, The Art of Fly Fishing, 9 a.m.-noon.
Sunday, July 24, Herb Club, 1:30-2:30 p.m. This monthly free club meets to discuss local herbs including recipes and tea tasting. This is a hands-on event, everyone is invited.
Sunday, July 24, River House Singers choir practice, 4-5 p.m. Led by choral conductor and voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo of Honey Bee Music, this free event is open to participants 12 and older.
Monday, July 25, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., registration is available through the website. All levels welcome; class size limited to 8 participants.
Saturday, July 30, Art for all, noon-3 p.m.
Saturday, July 30, Concert: Daniel Kelly II Trio, 7-9 p.m. Daniel returns to the River House to share his musical talents which include jazz and featuring drums and percussion instruments. He has received awards in the U.S. and around the world. It is a free event, thanks to The Bank of Romney.
Sunday, July 31, River House Singers choir practice, 4-5 p.m.
Monday, Aug 1, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
News From The Capon Bridge Library:
Book Club meets the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m.
The library continues to be a drop-off point for Amazing Grace Food Bank. All nonperishable food donations are welcome. In addition, the library is a drop-off point for the Hampshire County Animal Shelter. Blankets, towels, canned food and toys are needed.
New Books: “A Curious Beginning” by Deanna Raybourn; “From the Other Side of the Tracks, Stories From Off the Main Line,” Volumes 1 and 2 by David K. Farley; “Paradise Peak” by Jane Dailey; “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham; Meant To Be” by Emily Giffin; “The Library of Lost and Found” by Phaedra Patrick; “Miss Braine’s Prefect and the Golden Samovar” by Olga Wojtas; “A Safe House” by Stuart Woods; and “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles.
New Books for sale include the following by Gary Mason, “If Logs Could Talk;” “Michel Messier, A Biography of a French Fur Trader” and “Rev. Sewell J. Goode, The Life and Times of a Country Preacher.”
Looking Ahead: Wednesday, Aug 10, Lizards and Snakes show: Sunday, Aug 14, Concert: Rain Crow from 5-7 p.m., under the library pavilion. Be sure to mark this date on your calendar for some community entertainment and fellowship; Tue, Aug 16, West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney will be hosting a meeting in the library from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Community events
Every Sunday, Capon Bridge Farmer’s Market, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., parking lot at the Bent River Trading Company, 3463 Northwestern Pike.
1st Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., Christian Church Road.
2nd Wednesday of each month, Hampshire County Recycling meeting, 1 p.m., Capon Bridge Library
Wednesday, July 20, July 27 and Aug 3, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Friday, July 22, Bible Study Group, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Monday, July 25 and Aug. 1, UMC Meeting, 2-3:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Monday, July 25 and Aug 1, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center
Thursday, July 28, Ruritan board meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center
Thursday, Aug 4, Ruritan Club Meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center
Looking Ahead: Tuesday, Aug. 9, Town Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall; Saturday, Sept 10, Veterans Appreciation Festival and Freedom Ride, noon-6 p.m., Capon Bridge Fire Hall, with live music, a kids area, venders and food.
