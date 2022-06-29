Two occupational therapists, a high school junior, and a straight-A business and economics major sit down to play a game of Monopoly.
You probably don’t need a crystal ball to know how that story turns out.
I was the first to go bankrupt, followed by my husband and eventually our son. Meanwhile, our oldest daughter amassed a colorful pile of Monopoly money and a lucrative side hustle in the imaginary real estate and hotel business.
Perhaps our youngest daughter was the wisest in declining a go at family game night during our recent mini-vacation. She elected not to join the rest of us in the complete Monopoly annihilation dealt out by her older sister and instead happily lounged on a sofa while reading a book.
Apparently, our 12-year-old is not a glutton for punishment. She remembered the last Monopoly game with her siblings.
In fact, a few weeks before our trip, she asked if I wanted to hear a new playlist she made on Amazon music. She named it “Monopoly Time.”
The songs include titles like “Brutal,” “Waiting on a Miracle,” “Bad Blood,” and “Mercy.” I should have recalled this selection of tunes before agreeing to place my little metal shoe into the line of fire.
Who knew a thimble could be so ruthless? I thought its purpose was to protect you from being pricked and poked. Clearly, its role in sewing differs from its role in board games.
Monopoly wasn’t the only board game provided in our rental house. Our son could’ve easily redeemed his family game night reputation on the checkerboard. However, his sisters and dad refused to play him. Much like my father, our son is a master checker player.
My grandparents owned a small country store. My dad grew up watching local farmers play checkers on the porch of their store. He’d recount how they refused to let him win because “you never get better playing someone worse than you.”
He became a student of the game. For my dad, checkers wasn’t just something to pass the time at Cracker Barrel. It was a game of skill and logic. He would declare, “I’ll know if I can beat you based on your first move.”
Certainly, he won more games than he lost against human opponents and the expert settings on computer-generated versions.
Our son also sees the checkerboard as a test of skill and strategy. His winning percentage rivals that of his grandfather.
I love nothing more than walking into our family room and catching a couple of Savages pouring over their next move on their Pappy’s handmade checkerboard. More often than not, it’s the boy who humorously calls me and also answers to “king” requesting an opponent, “King me.”
I’m not sure what’s more lethal, a thimble or a double stack of checkers. However, I’m certain that while I may be “Waiting on a Miracle” to win, Savage family game night will always leave me thinking of my own playlist.
Win or lose, I hear, Bon Jovi singing, “You Want to Make a Memory.”
