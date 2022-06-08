One of the worst things imaginable is to be watching one’s favorite television show and have it interrupted with a special news broadcast; “School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Leaves 19 students and 2 teachers dead.”
The recent headline left not only the town of Uvalde in a state of shock and mourning, but once again awakened the entire nation to the reality that there is nowhere that is not vulnerable to the senseless rage of some crazed individual(s).
Too often such happenings are carried out without even knowing the reason or what goes through the mind of the perpetrator at the time.
However, we are left with reports of the fear and broad spectrum of emotions of the helpless children who fall prey to such ludicrous acts of those who have become reprobates in their own minds. Our hearts go out to the students, parents, families, friends and communities involved.
Only God can can know the long-term affects these folks have to deal with. An obvious question is how do these students, teachers and workers walk back into their school and classrooms when the time comes to do so and have to act as if nothing happened.
Unfortunately, it has become far too commonplace any more. How do parents contend with putting their children on a bus or dropping them off personally, trusting that they will be safe for the day?
Yet, life must somehow go on. The only other option is to remain in our houses with doors locked and windows locked and shades pulled down. That’s no way to live, but it may feel as if it’s the only way.
We can pray, put metal detectors at school entrances and guards in the hallways, all the while feeling as if we have taken on the persona of a third-world country. But it’s not just schools.
The same feelings are felt in many churches, office buildings and wherever. It seems to be some sort of oxymoronic to hear our school and government official to ask folks to pray for our kids and our schools when all the while maintaining the 1963 mandate forbidding school prayers.
But in reality, prayer in schools is not forbidden. It’s school-mandated prayers that are a no-no.
In other words, a student can bow his or her head and pray over his or her lunch. But staff is not allowed to require all students in the cafeteria to collectively repeat a prayer over their meals.
I appreciate the attitude of most if not all of our local schools in regard to prayer in the schools. We need to be praying for our students and for the safety of our schools, and that’s not just the threat of perpetrators who could harm our kids and staff, but also asking God to keep them safe from fires, storms and any other natural disasters.
The problem is we don’t seem to think about the need for prayer until after the fact. And then ... how quickly we forget.
