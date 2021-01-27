Let me tell you guys something: I have wanted a pair of Doc Marten combat boots for forever.
What I have NOT wanted, however, is to spend a gazillion dollars. So last week I finally decided to go the knockoff route. You know, cheat the system. Well, I learned a lesson the hard way.
I tried to buy some knockoff Docs (Doc-offs?), but as soon as I pulled them out of the box I knew they weren’t going to work. The flimsy synthetic leather, the weak little laces, the sole that was just a little TOO bendy for a brand new pair of boots, it was all adding up to be a mistake.
And to make it worse? They were too small.
Now, let’s get something straight here: I am nearly 6-foot-3. I have some big ole feet. “Flippers,” my dad sometimes jokes. And he’s not wrong.
These hooves are no strangers to ordering shoes online. I would say that 98 percent of the time, I have to get my shoes on Amazon just because they don’t carry my size in store. I always say that I love being tall and I wouldn’t ever change it for anything, which is true, but holy mackerel, I wish my feet were smaller.
I am a women’s size 11 in most shoes, but on boots I size up (if a 12 is even offered), which I did NOT do when I ordered the Doc-offs.
Why not? I always read the reviews on stuff before I order it, and every person who reviewed the boots were like, “These run way large, size down.”
So I just ordered an 11, and when they came, they were both cheap looking and too small. I may have muttered an expletive or 2. Or 7.
That’s when I decided to just bite the bullet. After all, I’d wanted a pair of Docs for ages. Usually, it would take much longer for me to convince myself to spend that amount of money, but not when it comes to shoes.
So, I ordered the real deal. I sized up like I always do. They showed up and I tried them on with glee.
A perfect fit.
I want everyone reading this to understand that I will, quite literally, NEVER take these boots off. If I spent an arm and a leg for them, I’m gonna wear them when I sleep.
They’re exactly what I’d been wanting since middle school: plain, black, with a thick sole. Classic.
And, to my delight, they’re loud.
I put them on this morning and clomp-clomp-clomped my way into the bathroom to put my contacts in, and then I clomp-clomp-clomped my way to my closet to find my earrings and I clomp-clomp-clomped back to the kitchen to grab my coffee.
I feel like I’ve read somewhere that the louder you state something, the more self-assured and confident you seem. It has to be the same with shoes. The louder they clomp, the more powerful you are.
Isn’t that why people wear heels? Because of the confidence that comes with the clickety-clack?
I have learned 2 lessons here over the past week. One, being cheap isn’t always going to benefit you. Don’t get me wrong; I’m still a penny-pincher. A pair of disappointing fake Docs isn’t going to change that, but I am wiser now.
The 2nd lesson is about confidence. It’s going to be February soon, arguably one of the worst months of the year (that isn’t up for discussion, by the way. That’s a fact), and the weather is going to be gray and dreary and everyone will be tiring of the cold. I know I always fall into a rut around this time of year (not THE rut, though. An important distinction), so these boots couldn’t have come at a better time. I’m feeling invigorated. Refreshed. Confident.
Isn’t it crazy what a pair of boots can do to a gal?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.