I still remember all the time my wife and I put into choosing names for our children.
We didn’t have a master list. That meant each time my wife was expecting, we had to come up with new choices. It was fun and exhausting at the same time.
I’m still amazed at how well each child’s name fits them. Like us, maybe some of you used a book of baby names to research your options. Name books usually contain information about the meaning of a name.
Of course, the importance of a name is more important in some cultures. But nowhere is a name more important than where we see the names for God in the Bible.
In the Bible, God reveals Himself using multiple names. This fact shouldn’t surprise us. God wants us to know Him. Describing Himself using different names helps us to understand His character traits in a fuller way.
The first name we can look at is the term “God,” which is used 3 times in Psalm 14. There we learn that a fool says there is no God. This name points to God as the supernatural being who created all things. This reminds us that God stands outside of creation.
Another name that flows from God as the supernatural creator is the name “Lord.” In Psalm 114:7, it says, “Tremble, O earth, at the presence of the Lord.” Here we see the word Lord, which describes God as the master who exercises authority over His creation.
We also find that God describes Himself using the name “Almighty.” God describes Himself as the Almighty when He appears to Abram in Genesis 17:1. This name speaks of the incredible power and strength within the character of God.
It reminds us that God has the power and strength to build up and to tear down. Although this may seem troubling at first, God has also described Himself using the name God of Israel.
When God revealed Himself in the Old Testament, this name reminded God’s people that He is a personal God. Despite His great power, He is a God who has drawn near to those He loves.
“Lord of Hosts” and “Most High” are 2 more names revealed in the Old Testament.
The word “hosts” is a military term. It tells us that God is in charge. He is the one who reigns with authority. The designation “Most High” testifies of God as supreme.
Finally, there is one more name that God uses to identify Himself as the covenant-keeping God. That is the name “Yahweh.” You may have heard this name for God spoken using the English word Jehovah.
This covenant name, which the Lord reveals, reminds us that all other character traits revealed in God’s names in scripture find their meaning in the covenant name.
In scripture, God’s names tell us that He is the covenant-keeping God who created all things, ruling over the universe with unlimited power. Our names may not mean much. But when we speak about God, His name means everything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.