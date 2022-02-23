Even though February marks the heart of winter, in some climates it’s not too early to begin spring gardening.
In ours, however, clearing trees and shrubs of ice and debris that’s been blown around the garden may be more the ticket. Although weather dictates nearly everything on a gardener’s to-do list there are still a few things we can do. This month is your last chance for applying dormant spray to deciduous trees and shrubs, but hold off when the temperature is below freezing.
If branches have already been broken this winter, prune them as soon as possible. For a quick winter arrangement, cut some of the bright red stems from your red twig dogwood and grass green stems from the Kerria. They will make a nice winter bouquet. Hopefully you pruned back your butterfly bushes in the fall. If not, do it now. Even if they’ve survived winter so far, tender plants and newly planted or thin-barked trees can still be threatened by the heavy winds we’ve been getting or zapped by a cold snap. Check and adjust their protective covers.
Surround them with a circle of stakes and drape cloth covers such as sheets over them so as not to touch the plant leaves.
The wind wreaked havoc with our shrubs and small trees and much of the wire framing them was blown away and needs replaced. I was surprised there was enough mass for them to blow as they did.
On warmer days, clear mulch away from areas around winter-blooming bulbs. If you covered plants earlier and temperatures are now more moderate, remember to remove their wraps during the day and replace at night. Rejuvenate your holly bushes with a hard pruning and check evergreens for signs of desiccation. The wild winds will dry evergreens out very quickly, so watering may be necessary. Take a walk around your garden looking for plants that have been heaved up from the soil by temperature changes and press them gently but firmly back into the ground. Clean and sharpen your garden tools. You’ll be glad you did when the weather clears and you want to go outdoors.
It’s a good time to finish any houseplant cleanup you’ve been putting off, but save transplanting for warmer weather, when houseplants have more energy to make a healthy move. Be careful not to overwater your houseplants.
They don’t need nearly as much during these short days and too much water can create root rot. Post your watering schedule rather than trying to remember when and if you watered. A reader mentioned placing several ice cubes on top of the soil and for indoor hanging baskets, the slow drip system is great. Just be certain they’re getting enough water.
The sun is becoming stronger, so any plants in direct sunlight may need moved. Sunny windowsills during the day become colder at night, so continue to protect plants from overnight temperatures by drawing drapes and blinds or moving them away from windows when the sun goes down.
If you have never kept a gardener’s diary, this may be the year to do it. You will be amazed at how much you forgot when you get it out to plant in the spring. It will help you plan next year’s garden by recording which plants grew well and which ones did not.
You can also note which colors do or don’t look good together, or which plants overwhelm one another. Keep a record of how long the sun shines in different areas of your yard so you can find plants requiring that amount of sunlight. We buy many plants in the middle of summer when nurseries have two for one sales and practically give away their spring season plants. Even a half-wilted annual will perk right up when you give it a little tender-loving care and perennials will be back good as new next year. A record of that information may come in handy if you want to replace or find another of the same plant. Your diary can be as simple as a spiral notebook or as fancy as a bound diary you can buy at the store. If you live in the same place for many years, your gardening diary can be a little piece of history. I love walking in our yard and looking at all the different plants and remembering where they came from or who gave them to us. I have a daylily I call “Mother’s Day Yellow.” It was given to me in 1990 by my daughter on the first Mother’s Day we were in our Charles Town home. I brought it when we moved here in 2002 and it’s still going strong. Who would have thought plants could have interesting personal memories and histories. You can make notes in your diary as to who gave you what and what meaning they have to you.
Your family will cherish those memories for a lifetime. What made me think of diaries now is the seed starting process and how tricky it is to keep up with what was planted when and in what container. Next week we’ll talk about starting those seeds.
First published Feb. 20, 2008
