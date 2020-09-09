My dad was a sports guy. He loved them. He played them, coached them, and managed them.
In our home, a new season wasn’t determined by a solstice or equinox. It was identified by the start of basketball, baseball and softball, or football.
I spent the springs and summers of my early childhood at slow-pitch softball games. In the fall, I’d sometimes get to march up the sidelines with him as he’d carry the chains for our high school football team.
My dad was also a girl dad. He had 3 daughters, none of whom were particularly gifted athletes. Neither of my sisters nor I played school sports. We followed sports, read about them, watched them and discussed them at length.
However, for the most part, excluding a few seasons my sisters spent on his slow-pitch softball team, our involvement in sports stopped at fandom.
In October 2002, my dad met his very first granddaughter. She wasn’t even 3 days old before I realized that this blue-eyed, dark-haired baby girl had him melting like butter in her tiny hands. She was born a few weeks early and came home jaundiced.
You could’ve knocked me and my mother over with a feather when my dad looked at this teeny, yellowish, newborn and said, “Let me hold her. She needs her Pappy.”
That day it began to hit me. Although I hadn’t noticed it when I was a child myself, watching my dad adore and dote on his granddaughter, made it very obvious God knew exactly what he was doing when he made this burly, sports guy a girl dad.
He was so proud of everything our daughter did and would frequently say, “My girl will achieve anything she puts her mind to.”
When she was 4, our daughter started playing soccer. My parents came to her first game. My dad, the sports guy, didn’t enjoy it.
There were no rules, no positions and no game plan. In his eyes, it was just a bunch of preschoolers running around without much of a purpose. After the “game” he declared, “The only thing that might be worse than this is sitting through her dance recital.”
He believed my father-in-law had the right idea. Any time my husband’s dad didn’t want to do something, he’d pick up a decorative pillow and begin repeatedly tossing it in the air. He’d say to my mother-in-law, through his sheepish grin, “Tell them I can’t go. I’m throwing up.”
For a while, both of our daughter’s grandfathers seemed to get an upset tummy on soccer Saturdays.
However, eventually, as she aged, the sport began to take more shape. Once our little girl started talking positions and game strategy, my dad regained interest in soccer. Unfortunately, he died from colon cancer before her 9th birthday.
I’ve been thinking about this a lot lately, as our daughter is embarking on her senior and final year of Hampshire High School varsity soccer. For many reasons, beyond sports, my dad would be so incredibly proud of her, but her position on her soccer team would be the cherry on top.
He’d save newspaper clippings and tell anyone who would listen about her work ethic and determination. He’d brag about her captain’s arm band and give her constructive criticism after a rough game. He’d coach her, encourage her, and be her biggest fan.
He was a sports guy, and she was his little girl.
