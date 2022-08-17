I missed the deadline last week to get my column in the paper. Last Sunday morning, my blood pressure spiked at 190/91. After talking with my doctor, she advised removing myself from the stressful situation, which I have done. I have my blood pressure under control and am feeling much better. Just the usual maladies of an 86-year-old.
By all accounts, the Hampshire County Fair was a success, despite the rain and extremely hot weather.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church held their annual Sunday school/church picnic on Aug. 14 at the farm home of Ruby LaFollette. There was not a worship service at the church on this day. There were 40 in attendance with the usual good food and fellowship.
The family picnic that Ray and Marie Spaid usually host at their High View home in August will not be held this year due to health concerns – the Covid and other viruses circulating were a concern.
The Gore Volunteer Fire and Rescue will hold their annual Yard Party on Aug. 19 and 20, starting at 5 p.m. On Friday, music will be provided by Joseph Hott and the Short Mountain Boys. On Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m., baked chicken and country ham dinners. Auction at 6 p.m. Games, sandwiches, soup and ice cream both nights.
I want to wish Jim King the best in his retirement, if it is a retirement. It has been a pleasure working with him the past few years.
Happy birthday wishes to: Addyson Brill, Aug. 8; Deanna Seldon, Aug. 12; Vanessa Walker, Aug. 17; Elizabeth Wingfield, Aug. 28.
Congratulations to Brian and Amy Brill, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Aug. 16.
