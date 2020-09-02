In this week’s column I have done some reflecting on a passage of scripture that came up several days ago in the Church’s lectionary.
The story from Matthew’s Gospel, of Jesus asking his followers who they think he is. My own answer to Jesus has changed and continues to change as I grow in faith. In affects not only how I feel, but also how I act. In a word, my personal and public ethics.
I saw a quote from an evangelical writer that said something along the lines that Donald Trump will be re-elected because God's full vision has yet to be fulfilled. I am not sure what that writer’s interpretation of God's vision is, but I have a feeling it has to do with the belief that Jesus came as a strong and conquering king to deal with everyone who does not believe as He did.
I don't come by this understanding ex-nihilo, but from my own experiences with the fundamentalist Christian community, first as a member, and for a much longer time, as one who disagrees with much of what it proclaims to be the true understanding of the Gospel.
What made me most uncomfortable during my brief sojourn on the literalist path was the perception that Jesus was here for us, and to bring chaos and destruction to those who did not share our interpretation of the Gospel message.
Not surprisingly, much emphasis was placed on the miraculous signs and events recorded in scripture.
I have to be honest and admit that those stories of Jesus walking on the water, calming the storm, multiplying the loaves and fishes and raising the dead were not the aspects of his life that caught and held my attention.
As one who had to find his own way spiritually, it was the compassionate heart of Jesus that attracted me to the Christian message during my formative years.
As a young man, I felt that if I could talk to Jesus, he would have understood my questions and would have shown great patience with my halting comprehension of his message. Fortunately, there were people in my church community who conveyed that same sense of empathy and understanding, and their actions reinforced my inclination to focus on the part of the Gospel message that showed Jesus dealing with his followers and detractors with compassion, truthfulness and forbearance.
Obviously, Jesus did not yield to his critics, and that quality eventually cost him his life.
And his Passion caps it for me. He did not run away and seek a new place to set up camp with a new group of followers who would do his bidding. He faced his critics and accepted the unjust punishment they meted out to him.
Why? I believe it was because of his authenticity, a personhood so genuine that he was incapable of going back on his principles and beliefs for the sake of saving his skin. He was so focused on pointing beyond himself to the One who sent him that his own security was secondary.
And that, in a nutshell, is all I require to follow his teaching. Many years ago, I decided that if I was to call myself a Christian, it had to be because I thought that I could do something worthwhile with my life as a result of my beliefs.
It never has had anything to do with staying in line so that I can have a front seat in a heavenly life that is to follow this. Whatever follows this life, if anything, what matters is what I did while I was on earth.
Had Jesus lived as a spiritual figure who simply taught and gazed at his own navel, what would that have to do with us? He lived, and died, for an ethic that challenges us to look beyond the realities that exist, and to imagine what they could be if we roll up our sleeves and love others with compassion, empathy and a servant's heart.
What that has to do with any politician’s world view is for others to figure out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.