One of the great characteristics of the Bible is that it shows us both sides of a person, i.e., his uprisings and his downfalls.
Read the Word and one can see King David’s strengths as well as his weaknesses. On one hand he is described as a “man after God’s own heart,” (1 Sam. 13:14) and on the other hand we are told of his illicit affair with Bathsheba and his willingness to send her husband into the heat of the battle to assure his demise.
Reading of Samson’s strength and his escapades and it’s easy to envision him in the same manner as Hercules and Thor. Yet, his strength was no match for a beautiful young girl who played upon his weakness which ultimately cost him his life.
However, one would think that Jesus, being the Son of God would have enough insight into an individual’s character that he would choose 12 men of impeccable strength and in whom one could not find a fault, a flaw or a weakness.
Yet He didn’t seek after men who were flawless. Why, because no such men exist. No matter how perfect we may that we are at times, each of us must learn to live with our own shortcomings.
To become a Christian doesn’t mean that we are suddenly catapulted to heights of grandeur and glory, unable to fail or to be listed among those in whom no sin can be found. There is only one man of whom it can be said, “Who committed no sin, nor was there any deceit found in his mouth.” (1 Peter 2:22).
Reading of Jesus’ followers in the New Testament and it’s obvious that each one of the 12 had his own significant character flaws. Peter was shown to be impetuous, bold, even a liar when it was necessary for saving his own hide.
But interesting enough, each of the disciples was painfully aware of his potential shortcomings which was apparent during the last supper. When Jesus mentioned that one of them would betray him, they became exceedingly sorrowful and the Bible says that each one began to say, “Lord, Is it me?”
Not one of them was confident enough to say that he knew it wasn’t him.
Revealing one’s weaknesses along with his or her strengths was not a means of condoning a person’s shortcomings. The apostle Paul made it clear that once a person becomes a Christian, one is to do his or her best to be an overcomer by the help and grace of God.
We are by no means given the right to accept our faults. In fact, Paul asks, “shall we continue in sin that grace may abound?” He answers his own question by saying, “God forbid.” (Romans 6:1, 2)
I have embarrassingly been introduced to my own shortfalls over the years, many of which I do not like admitting that I have. I have some character flaws that have been made known to me by others who were more than happy to point them out to me. Others became known to me through my own behavior.
I would like to be able to say that once I learned of them over the years I quickly corrected them and by doing so am much closer to being perfect than what I was before. Many of them I have, by the grace of God been able to overcome, but others I am still working on.
There is a little song that I learned as a kid in children’s church that I find myself still singing at times today: “He’s still working on me, to make me what I ought to be. It took Him just a week to make the sun and stars, the moon and the earth and Jupiter and Mars; how lovely and special I must be, He’s still working on me.”
Like all of us, we are still a work in progress. It is a reassuring truth to me to know I will one day stand before God and know that Jesus paid the price for my shortcomings and downfalls. As much as I try to be perfect, I can’t seem to get it right.
There are days when I hear Him speak to my spirit and say, “Someone is going to let me down today,” that I, like the disciples, find myself responding, “Lord, Is it me?” Unfortunately, I know myself and my weaknesses.
And I finish my prayer by saying, “Lord, if it is me, give me the strength to be an overcomer, so that I don’t let you down.”
