Thought: Forget Me Not.
“When the golden sun is sinking and your mind from trouble is free, while on others you are thinking, will you sometime think of me?”– Author Unknown
I found this on a silk hankie from many years ago again, and it was a good saying. We need to think of each other every day, and always wear a smile.
The 4th of July Fun Fair in Rio was a huge success this year. There was a very large crowd both nights, as well as a great parade. Congratulations to the 2 young ladies that ran for Queen this year. Hailey Michael was crowned the 2022 NRVVFC Queen, and Carli Bowman was 1st runner up. Great job young ladies.
Our own 4th of July celebration was on Saturday, July 2, when Larry and Nina Mason and Donna Charlton went to Shepherdstown for a family reunion. We saw a lot of beautiful country, and we enjoyed spending our day with family that we haven’t seen in over 3 years. We hope each of you had a wonderful 4th of July.
Our church picnic will be held at the church on Sunday, July 31 at 5 p.m. Please mark your calendars.
The Bethel Baptist Church will be having Vacation Bible School on July 11-15 at 6:30 p.m. each night. All are welcome.
We have had several good rains here recently. To all of the folks around here who have gardens: they look wonderful.
To all those who are currently sick, we wish you a speedy recovery. Deepest Sympathy to all of those who have lost loved ones.
If you have any news to share, please call. Until next time, enjoy every minute, stay safe, and God Bless. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.