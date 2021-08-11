As someone who is barely an adult, I remember high school and middle school pretty clearly, and I remember in college, when people like me were trying to get their adult act together, and realized there were some pretty important things that we never learned how to do properly.
Real world skills. Things you’re not just BORN knowing.
And with school starting up here in the next couple weeks, I figured I’d list some of them out in case someone, parent or teacher, got a wild hair to add them to the curriculum.
Anything having to do with paying taxes. We never did any practice forms or had any sit-down seminar about how to do that. Luckily, I have a dad who helps me every year, but other people may not be as lucky as me, and might be well on the way to committing accidental tax fraud.
How to put together a resume. I was just talking about this at last week’s school board meeting; I never knew that someone going into the communications field and someone going into, say, engineering, would have 2 different types of resumes. They don’t all look the same. They should be catered toward your industry. Imagine that.
Any kind of basic car knowledge. The sad fact is that I cannot change a tire. I don’t know how. I know how to check my oil (thanks, Dad) but I wouldn’t be able to change it. There should be some unit in some kind of curriculum that gives you the basics so you don’t have to call your dad every time any light comes on in your vehicle.
Self-defense 101. Since some schools want to rely on P.E. so bad (god, I hated P.E. With a PASSION), there should be a unit (or 9 weeks or semester or whatever you call it) that focuses on self-defense, especially for young women. Instead of wasting a unit on hopscotch or racquetball or whatever people teach in P.E. these days, they should bring someone in to teach kids about protecting themselves.
Being an adult is hard, because you end up with all of these questions and you’re kind of nervous to ask them because you feel like you SHOULD know them (because you’re an adult, obviously). So then, not only do you not know things OR how to do certain stuff, but you also feel bad about it. For example:
How often do you clean a coffeemaker? Exactly how gross is it to have NEVER cleaned it? Asking for a friend. I feel like the funk adds some extra depth of flavor to the coffee. Unrelated: is mold harmful if you accidentally consume it?
What’s the difference between “regular” and “premium” gasoline? Is premium just for the high rollers with money burning a hole in their pocket, while the rest of us plebeians use regular?
How do you open an envelope without nearly ripping it into shreds? Even if I use an envelopener (ha), it never seems to have the desired effect.
How do you shave your legs without nicking a) your ankle, b) your knee, c) your Achilles or d) all of the above? I’m sick of my bathroom looking like a murder scene.
How bad is it for it to be nearing the middle of August and for a person to STILL have their flannel sheets on their bed?
How do you get chewing gum out of your center console in a car? I know someone PERSONALLY (a very witty, charming, uncommonly beautiful and gifted young journalist) who may have left a piece of gum on her center console in her vehicle, where it melted in 100-plus degree heat. It has become a problem for her. Send help. o
