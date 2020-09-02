You’d think for someone who majored in Communications, I’d have more of a hold on how to do it properly.
The last few weeks, for some reason, I’ve been in an incredible funk. I mean, a really, REALLY intense funk. Funkier than any dance hit from the 70s. Funkier than my brother’s sweaty gym socks.
Here’s a sneak peak into a character flaw of mine: I love listening to other people’s problems. I do. I love giving advice (usually unsolicited) and inserting myself into an issue someone has shared with me.
I think it might stem from my family’s communication pattern, because it seems like we all get closer when we are dealing with each other’s issues rather than our own. It’s like therapy, minus the hefty price tag. And the professionals.
I spend a lot of time elbowing my way into other people’s situations because I think that subconsciously, I like that it allows me to NOT deal with any issues going on with me. Whether those issues are stress about money, stress about time management, stress about how to keep fruit flies out of my kitchen, stress about how no matter how many times I put all of my clothes away, there always seems to be a stout pile of them on the floor in my bedroom, etc., I like to choose not to deal with them.
I don’t think the choice is a conscious one, either. I think I would just rather help other people (and I use the term “help” loosely, because the jury is still out on how much I actually do help) than take a swing at solving some of my own problems.
And this is where the communication issue comes in. When I’m dealing with my own issues in my funk, I tend to retreat from communicating with others.
As we all know, most of my outgoing calls are to the 540 area code. Namely, my mother. A week or so ago, I hadn’t talked to her in almost a week.
That’s, like, unheard of for me.
My mom is like the kingpin of advice. She does a good job as an underpaid (OK, OK, unpaid) therapist for me, but I just have to open my mouth and ask for help. She is not a mind reader. If I have an issue, she can’t help me unless I say something about it. I have to work on that.
I have friends from college who have also told me that if I ever needed to talk, I could reach out to them, no matter what. They’d be there to listen. I need to start trusting that they’ll be there for me and ask them for help if I need it.
I mean, I have a brother who is in the seminary to be a priest, for Pete’s sake. There’s an element of counsel in that, too. I know I can go to him.
The bottom line is that I need to remind myself that just because I live in my apartment alone (minus the fruit flies), it doesn’t mean I have to deal with everything alone. People are there for me.
My mom made a good point the other night: people are lonely. The pandemic is doing strange things to our psyches, and it has never been more important to lean on your friends. Your family. Your mom. Your seminarian brother.
We don’t have to carry it all by ourselves, and opening yourself to that communication with others is the first step.
