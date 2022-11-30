“We are therefore Christ’s ambassadors, as though God were making his appeal through us. We implore you on Christ’s behalf: Be reconciled to God. - 2 Cor. 5:20
Happy birthday wishes to Lilly Heavner and Bo Long Dec. 1, daughter Cindy Parker and Robert Pownell Dec. 2, Donald Heavner Dec. 6, Jordan Householder Dec. 7, Taulana Hamblin and Mike Ginevan Dec. 8, Merle Hiett Dec. 9, Anna Hamblin Dec. 11.
Anniversary wishes to Jeff and Meggin Eaton Dec. 1.
Mildred Cowgill is still picking tomatoes from her garden and has shared them with Ralph and I. They are so good.
The late Jr. and Eloise Rannells family held their annual Thanksgiving dinner at the home of Mike Santymire on Nov. 19. The absence of Terrie was truly missed, but everyone had a blessed time with family.
A baby shower was held in honor of Leighia Haslacker and her baby girl on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Community Fellowship building. The shower was hosted by her mom Lorie Haslacker and Jenny Marple. Leighia received many gifts, and delicious food was served.
The Paw Paw Christmas parade will be held on Dec. 4 at 4:30. Romney will host their Christmas parade on Dec. 10. See paper for more info.
The late Sam and Virginia Montgomery family will have their annual Christmas dinner at the Community Fellowship building on Saturday, Dec. 17. Santa will make an appearance and pass out goodies to the good kids.
Please keep the following in your thoughts and prayers: Ken Pownell Sr., Jeff Keener, Phyllis Barnes, Mary Alice Moreland, Danny Combs, Lovella Thomas, Gary Glover, Jeff Veach, Missy Nixon, Scott Bohrer, Jack Bender, Craig and Missy McDonald, Crystal Moreland and Betty Kidwell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.