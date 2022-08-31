Fall is always a time to look back on the summer and take note of what we have accomplished and what we still need to do. This year has been most unusual, but not always in a bad way. When was the last time we had so much rain in August?
If you’ve been reading my column for a while, you know I can be a nag for getting things done. One lady told me I had saved her marriage because her husband reads my column, and since I nagged him to get things done in the garden, she didn’t have to. I took that as a compliment. This is the beginning of the fall nagging. Oh wait, not fall yet? Maybe not by the calendar, but it sure feels like it outside.
If you have not cut your bearded iris back, now is the time to do it. Cut them back to about 6 to 8 inches. Also dig and transplant any that have not been producing well, always discarding any that are diseased. We always cut them back before doing any dividing or transplanting. They’re much easier to handle that way. The exceptions to this are the rebloomers. Hold off on doing anything with them until they have concluded their 2nd bloom. When we’ve finished with all the changing and rearranging, Larry always puts down some SnapShot pre-emergent to deter the weeds in that bed next year.
Stop deadheading and let your annual flowers go to seed. Annual poppies, zinnias, sunflowers, marigolds and others will their seeds and, under the right conditions, will come back next year. Allow them to dry completely and then keep the seeds in dry envelopes with their name on the front. I have some forget-me-not (Myosotis) seeds that I forgot to plant, so they are going in now. They won’t bloom until Spring 2024, but at least they’re going in the ground.
If you have an amaryllis that is green and doing well, keep watering. Sometime soon, however, the leaves will begin to turn yellow and die back, signaling the beginning of the plant’s dormant stage. When that happens, stop watering. If your amaryllis has been summering outdoors, lay the pot on its side so rain won’t moisten the soil, and bring it in before the 1st frost. Cut off the dead foliage and store the bulb, still in the pot, in a cool, dark area for at least 2 months. We have a cabinet in the basement bathroom that we don’t use, and that’s where our amaryllis will be spending their dormant time. Now, as long as the length of dormancy is at least 2 months, when you remove it is entirely up to you. After you take it out, it needs 6 to 8 weeks before it blooms, so you can extend the dormancy period longer to suit your schedule. Personally, I like the red blooms in February, so our amaryllis stays in the dark for a lot longer.
Prune your summer blooming shrubs as soon as they finish blooming, removing any dead, diseased or misshapen branches then also.
To keep your hydrangea looking good, cut out the spent flowerheads and any old stems that have already flowered. To have many small and medium flowers, allow a lot of the shoots to stay intact. But if you want the largest flower clusters, simply reduce the number of stems. When you put your cut hydrangeas in a vase with water, they will stay nice and retain their color. If you allow them to stay in the water until it dries up, the flowers will dry, making a long-lasting decoration. They might get a tinge of brown, but that won’t ruin them. I have found just standing them upright in a dry vase allows them to dry nicely for a use on fall wreaths. If they are blue or pink, dry them out of the sun or the color will fade.
The Friends of the Library are still selling raffle tickets at the library for the gorgeous handmade flag and numerous gift certificates from local merchants. See us at the Arts and Music Festival on the 10th of September and get raffle tickets there. We will be doing the drawing shortly after the festival.
Lastly, it may seem entirely too early to be worrying about cold nights, but with the way things have been going with the weather so far this year, it may be a good idea to keep an eye on the night temperatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.