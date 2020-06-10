With much of our everyday routine upended by change, it’s good to see springtime arrive in Hampshire County.
It’s an indication that summer’s sunshine and warmer weather are on the way. But Springtime is much more than that. Springtime is a reminder that even when things change, God remains the same. God continues to keep His promises to make all things new.
Year after year, one decade follows another, and generations experience God faithfully fulfilling His word through the change of seasons. And that’s good news for us in times of uncertainty.
In Genesis 8:22, after God had destroyed life on earth through the flood, He made a promise to Noah. God said, “While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night, shall not cease.”
The changing seasons are a reminder of that promise. It is a reminder that God made a covenant with Noah. A bond where God promised a cycle of new life that will last as long as the earth endures.
In that sense, Springtime is a reminder of God’s faithfulness. God pledged to provide for humanity, to protect us, and to remind us every day, by the rising and setting of the sun, that His Word is trustworthy and He will not change.
This character trait of the unchangeableness of God is a message you need to hear not only today, with all that is going on, but every day. It is a reminder that you can stake your confidence in the God of the Bible.
You can be sure the unchanging God will fulfill His promise this year, just like He did last year. God remains the same yesterday, today, and forever.
As the flowers emerge from the earth and break forth in glorious bloom, as the new foliage begins to fill the forest canopy, as the daylight lasts longer, and the farmers start making hay, you should be encouraged by the signs of Springtime and Summer.
It won’t be precisely the same as last year. No year is ever the same. But every season of the year will always be a reminder of the unchanging nature of God.
Noah needed this promise when He ventured out into a new world, one that likely looked very different from the one he left behind one year before.
Your life may be looking very different than it was just one year ago. But you need not be afraid. God has made the same promise with you too. He has declared to you that the sun will keep rising, the seasons will come and go, and the farmer will continue to reap a harvest.
As you look around at the new life emerging from winter, as the days grow warmer, remember you are seeing God working out His faithful word. A sure promise that He will never change, even when much of your daily routine has.
