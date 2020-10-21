We’re still staying home and getting ready for the cold weather.
The freezers, pantry and shelves in the basement are full and Larry has the wood inside and ready for the fireplace. Supposedly it’s going to be a mild winter, but these days, long-range weather forecasts can be misleading.
There is still time to root some plants for gifts or adding to your houseplants. You can root cuttings of geranium, begonia, periwinkle, Impatiens and even sweet potato vines. Herbs like lavender, marjoram, spearmint, oregano and many others are also easy to root.
Do it now before your plants tum to mush. I always use a vase, but there are special hanging containers for rooting and one of those along with a plant you’ve already started to root would be a nice gift.
Leaving a small potted plant or some newly rooted cuttings (along with a note on growing) on someone’s porch is a simple gesture that would be truly appreciated. Yes, many of us are at home and small things mean a lot, especially at this time.
There’s not a lot of demand for garden equipment late in fall, so it’s a good time to find garden supplies on sale. Buying quality garden tools can add up to a large investment, but if you take care of them, they will reward you by lasting a lifetime.
That means cleaning them frequently, especially if you’ve used them in wet weather, and never leaving them outdoors. It will be well worth the time spent.
This is also the time to pick up some bargains on gardener gifts, like small vases or pots with seeds.
Now, don’t jump on me, I promote buying gifts year round. That way there’s something on hand if you need an unexpected gift. And we are not getting out that frequently these days, so it pays to pick things up when you see them.
If your deciduous trees and shrubs didn’t perform as well this year as you’d have liked, a little fertilizer could give them the boost they need for next year. Wait until they begin to drop their leaves, signaling dormancy, so there will be no new growth to worry about freezing, and then give them the appropriate fertilizer.
The roots stay active until soil temps drop below 40 degrees, so nutrients will still be absorbed and used by the plants to develop a stronger root system. If you’re not sure which fertilizer to use for your tree, ask at Southern States or the county extension office.
When planting balled and burlaped trees, it used to be that you could plant them burlap and all. That was very convenient because it holds the soil and roots altogether when you plant it and then rots away leaving the roots to expand and grow.
But please note that many nurseries are no longer using cotton burlap, but rather a synthetic version that will not rot in the ground. If left in place when you plant it, the tree will become root bound and grow poorly, eventually dying.
Since it’s made to closely resemble cotton burlap, if you have any doubt, totally remove it before you plant the tree. Better yet, ask when you purchase it. It’s not a bad thing, but you need to know before you put it in the ground expecting it to rot.
We allow the lily of the valley bed to completely die back before we clean it out for winter. They tend to wander and last year we extended the bed out on 2 sides.
If yours are becoming crowded or wandering, now is the time to thin them out. I would suggest getting their new bed ready before you begin digging, then you can plant them all at once. Plant the lily of the valley pips 3 inches apart and water well.
It is important to keep watering your plants, especially any transplants or new plantings, until the ground freezes. Then it will be time to put mulch around them so they don’t heave out of the ground as it freezes and thaws in winter.
I would say you don’t have to worry about the ground freezing for a good while, but I said that about frosts and we all know how that turned out.
Anyhow, get your mulch ready so it’s easily accessible when you need it.
Your canna, gladiola, caladium and dahlia bulbs should all either be indoors in their dry containers or taken out and placed in a dry, dark and cool (but not cold) area for winter.
Be sure to check the bulbs for any soft or diseased spots and discard them in the trash, never the compost pile. If you bought spring bulbs from a big box store, check them for soft spots. I have found even in those mesh bags, sometimes they go bad before planting. Ideally, you should check each one as best you can before buying them.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
