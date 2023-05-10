I was catching up on my current events on Monday by reading the news (OK, yes, scrolling Glamour Magazine’s website) and a headline caught my eye.
“Of Course Kate Middleton Wore Post-Coronation Skinny Jeans.”
I blinked, and read it again.
That’s news? Princess Kate wore skinny jeans?
Look, I get it. I’m not exactly seeking out the hard-hitting content, and I’ve been told by more than one Baby Boomer that celebrity news and gossip sites will rot my brain.
The brain rot has already begun, I’m sure, so there’s no point in stopping now.
But come on. Skinny jeans? Of course, I then went down the rabbit hole on the Glamour website, searching for “Kate Middleton.”
It’s not hard to see that Kate (Princess Kate? The former Duchess of Cambridge? The Skinny Jean Queen? I’m not sure of her official title; I should probably figure it out before she touches down in Romney for the Eastern Panhandle Royal Tour) is a media fan-favorite. For years now, we’ve been told about her glamorous-yet-easygoing sense of style, her impeccable hair, her countless fashion nods to Princess Di.
A few of my favorite headlines over the last couple of months:
“Kate Middleton Was Hard to Miss in a Scarlet Red Coat.”
“For Kate Middleton, Skinny Jeans Will Never Die.”
“Kate Middleton Just Proved that Skinny Jeans Aren’t Dead.”
“Kate Middleton Admirably Recovers from Perilous Heel-in-Mud Event.”
OK – that last one made me laugh, and the hyperfixation of fashion editors on the Princess of Wales’ preference for tight denim over baggy is downright goofy at this point.
But it did make me think.
These are all news articles, whether we care about the coat choices, denim trends or “heel-in-mud” events that the U.K. royals experience in their daily lives. What about MY life?
I think one of my fatal flaws is the hubris that makes me truly believe that my sense of style rivals that of actual celebrities. And after reading some of these headlines, I definitely think fashion editors should be looking my way.
I mean, is Kate Middleton wearing a scarf on her head to cover her dandruff? No.
Is Kate Middleton wearing lipstick as blush because she accidentally dropped her powder and it exploded all over the bathroom floor? Probably not.
Has Kate Middleton been photographed wearing blue-light glasses because she looks at a screen all day and is tired of migraines, so she decided that the glasses were chic and will not be hearing any arguments to the contrary at this time?
Nope, nope, nope.
I’d argue that I’M the princess of the people in this scenario.
In fact, I’m expecting a call from Glamour Magazine at any time.
And the headlines?
“Emma June Combats Summer Thigh Chafe with Men’s Powder Deodorant – and You Can, Too.”
“Emma June was Hard to Miss in, Well, Everything, Because She is 10 Feet Tall.”
“For Emma June, Skinny Jeans Died Years Ago Because Comfort is King for THIS Princess.”
“Emma June Barely Recovers from Spilling Chef Boyardee Ravioli (the Mini Kind) in her Office’s Kitchen – Her Sandals, However, Did Not.”
See? Hard-hitting news about a glamorous but relatable royal.
If “journalist” was a royal title, I guess.
I think this is the way I’ll keep my ego (which already can be out of control, but that’s neither here nor there) on the up and up – pretend that I’m a royal, and every menial activity in my everyday life has the potential to be a headline in Glamour Magazine.
“Celebrities: They’re Just Like Us!”
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
