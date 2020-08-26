As always, August is throwing us a curve. This year it’s cool rainy days and even cooler night temperatures.
I can remember hot Labor Day weekends when fall followed immediately after and I hope we aren’t experiencing autumn in August this year. That may sound crazy, but we have had some unusual weather and Labor Day is nearly here.
Many folks are doing home projects these days, and this week I want to tell you about a man who could help you get started on the right path. Not the garden path, but one close to home.
His name is John Berry (not the country singer) and he is offering fall classes to teach people some basic do-it-yourself skills at a reasonable cost. Classes will take place in his shop in Winchester in a very safety conscious, personal environment with no more than two students per session.
It will last 6 weeks and he will teach you how to use power tools and some basic carpentry. Since he first posted the information he has gotten a huge response, but is still accepting new students for the 6-week class.
John is flexible in that he will work with you to tailor a shorter program around your schedule and financial situation if necessary, but be reasonable in your requests. If you have a project around the house, he will come and walk you through the process, discussing tools and materials and whether you need a professional instead of doing it yourself.
He isn’t going to do the work, but he can help get you started. He comes highly recommended, so if this is something you are interested in, email me and I will give him your information.
Start rooting geranium and any other plant cuttings now for indoor winter blooms. Trimming out of control hanging baskets will give you lots of cuttings and starting them now will provide them with a good root system.
A little time spent checking your hose and it’s connections for leaks could save a lot of water. This is something you should regularly do when you use your hose, but, honestly, who remembers to always do that?
Do one final check later when you drain it and get ready to store it for winter.
It may not seem like time to winterize, but there are a few things you can do early and not have to bother with again til next fall. Let’s begin with your fireplace by having the chimney professionally inspected and cleaned.
Pipes in unheated areas and outdoor faucets need wrapped with insulation. Have your heating system checked by a professional to avoid any problems this winter. Inspect exterior door screens and hardware and fix any squeaky handles and loose locks.
Seal any gaps in your windows or doors with caulk and note where they need weather stripping later in the fall.
Mend any cracks in your driveway or order a load of gravel if it’s not paved. Be sure you have winter covers for your porch and lawn furniture and for your air conditioner.
Make sure you have room in your shed for everything that needs stored this fall. Go around your foundation and shed looking for holes where animals will want to winter, and make a note to close them up when it gets colder.
Buildings and fences can be painted now, not only to maintain their attractive appearance, but also to preserve the wood. If it’s not wood, then let’s just go for an attractive appearance. Touch up any small areas needing paint.
There are always lots of fall chores, but if you do these early there won’t be as many. Continue to pull out plants that are looking poorly and are past their prime. This not only keeps your garden looking good, it also prevents those plants from spreading disease.
Any plants suspected of viral or fungal diseases need to be removed and burned if possible. The longer they’re lying around the garden the more chance there is for promoting problems that can carry over til next year.
Work compost into the soil of the newly bare rows.
Keep an eye out for spider mites on your indoor houseplants and on any vacationing outdoors. For the time being, we’re experiencing cool wet days and nights, but we’re not done with the hot August temperatures and spider mites thrive in hot dry weather.
Their eggs are laid in the white webs on the underside of the leaves, and since they feed on plant juices, there is a telltale stippled design on them. Using a basic houseplant insecticide will easily take care of them.
Just as when using fertilizers, water the plant well a couple hours before using the insecticide so they have water in their plant tissues and the leaves don’t get burned. Read and follow the instructions for proper use.
Begin checking with Spring Valley for mums. They normally have them the weekend before Labor Day. If you want to plant them, get them as early as possible.
