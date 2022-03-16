I think that age has a tendency to create its own frustrations. But frustrations are not limited only to the older generations.
I remember the feelings of frustration experienced during my upper teenage years but the feelings were brought on by completely different set of circumstances. My dad wouldn’t let me borrow the car for a Friday night outing with a few of my friends, or I was frustrated because I couldn’t get some girl’s attention who I happened to want to get better acquainted with.
Now I have nearly reached the threescore and ten alluded to by my Creator and I find myself frustrated at the realization that I have fallen short in many ways of obtaining the numerous goals I had laid out for my life.
Frustrated, frustrating, frustration; they are defined as a feeling of annoyance that occurs when something doesn’t go as you expect, or the feeling of being upset or annoyed, especially because of inability to change or achieve something.
With no intention of sounding narcissistic, I know I have potential. Maybe I should speak in the past tense. I know I at some point in my life I had potential. How much potential and potential to become what I’m not sure, but the frustrations in my life are now real ones.
There has been too much water under the bridge or too much water over the dam, whichever, but I know that there is no journalistic hall of fame in my future and there are no pages to document and record my professional pastoral accomplishments.
Does this mean that the only alternative is to live with the frustrations of my lack of accomplishments? Of course not.
I’m reminded that it’s not so much how one runs the race but how one finishes the course that counts.
This isn’t a column about just me. It’s a column about us and there are an awful lot of “us” recorded in God’s journal of downfalls and uprisings.
Read the Bible. It doesn’t record only the successes of mankind and womankind. It also documents their failures. It doesn’t tell only the stories of the Esthers who were born “for such a time as this,” or the Noahs who in spite of the wickedness in the land “found grace in the eyes of the Lord.”
There are those who will never know how the Holy Spirit brought us successfully through our wilderness temptations and they will judge us harshly because they will judge us only on our moments of weaknesses that have played played out throughout our lifetime.
But there is One who will speak on our behalf as we stand before the God of the ages and proclaim us to be righteous, not in our own self, but that we have been made righteous through the shed blood of Jesus Christ who died that our sins may be covered and forgiven.
We shall be reconciled to the Father in spite of our shortcomings. Adopted into the family of God, given entrance into the portals of heaven because “God so loved the world that He gave His Only Begotten Son so that those who believe in Him will not perish but instead will be given everlasting life.”
At least there, standing before the Almighty, we shall be judged fairly. After all, when the time comes and the Book of “tell-alls” is opened, God’s plum line will be the only one that matters.
