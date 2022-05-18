I had a good friend in high school named Savannah.
Savannah and I bonded over 3 things: getting kicked out of AP Environmental Science for refusing to dissect owl pellets (can you blame us?), being tall and having borderline-outrageous personal style.
We were trendsetters. It was fun. Usually.
See, my high school had a dress code. A badly enforced, style-cramping dress code. I could usually schmooze my way out of any real trouble, but there was 1 administrator that was generally un-schmoozable: Mrs. Clark. She had eyes like a hawk, spotting a rogue shoulder or a flash of thigh from 3 hallways, a cafeteria and a gymnasium away.
Back then, if the 1st bell rang and the morning announcements began before you got to your homeroom, you had to freeze in the hallway.
Most likely, you’d get a scolding about punctuality.
If you were Savannah or I, you’d get in trouble for a dress code violation.
That morning, we walked through the double doors (late) – me in a pair of black shorts and an army jacket, and Savannah in a sundress – and the bell sounded. The intercom beeped, followed by a tinny voice heralding the Pledge of Allegiance.
And there was Mrs. Clark, standing at the end of the hallway, her keys rattling and her walkie-talkie chirping.
“We gotta make a break for it,” I whispered to Savannah, as Mrs. Clarke narrowed her eyes, rattling slowly down the hallway toward us, her hand over her heart. My comrade nodded ever-so-slightly. I would take this one for the team.
“And to the Republic, for which it stands…” we both droned, waiting for our moment.
“…with liberty and justice for – go, now!” I hissed, and Savannah fled down the hallway, leaving me at Mrs. Clark’s mercy.
She informed me my shorts were too short. I responded with my usual reply.
“No, my legs are just too long.”
That was my usual response, and, as always, Mrs. Clark wasn’t amused.
My punishment was going to be to go to the office and take a pair of gym shorts out of the lost and found.
I’d rather die, I thought.
I convinced her to let me tie my jacket around my waist – I guess the back of my thighs was the “distracting” body part that day.
I used to argue with teachers and administrators all the time: oh, my clothes are “distracting?” Then send the kid wearing nylon track pants to the office, because he sounds like a tent being assembled when he walks through the halls. Reprimand the girl with the noisy, jangly bracelets, or the kid with the annoying, squeaky shoes. If the real estate above my kneecap was the most distracting thing for students and teachers, there were probably bigger issues at hand. At thigh. At whatever body part was in trouble that day.
Realistically, yes, it’s hard to be a middle or high school fashion plate, but I have a few ways to hack it:
If you’re on the fence about a pair of shorts or a dress, just don’t wear it. Save it for another time, when your impeccable sense of style will be appreciated. Don’t waste it on disapproving administrators and your smelly, probably ungrateful classmates.
Keep a cute pair of jeans in your locker. That way if you’re dinged, your outfit won’t suffer and you won’t have to wear lost-and-found gym shorts (shudder).
As far as enforcing the dress code, a task I do not envy school personnel for, here’s what would have helped me, as an indignant, rebellious, smart-mouthed fashionista:
Make a copy of the dress code readily available on the school website for parents, grandparents, whoever. Make it obvious. Stick a bold-faced-type link on the homepage, so there’s no room for, “Oh, I didn’t know this was ‘inappropriate.’”
Also, let’s throw away the phrase “mid-thigh” for shorts, skirts and dresses. I was over 6-foot-1 in middle school. I know a thing or 2 about long legs and how they affect dress code violations. I practically wrote the book on it. The only way to equally enforce the length of shorts is to use concrete numbers. How about, “shorts/skirts must reach 6 inches above the knee”?
And finally, here’s some good news: when you graduate, no one tells you what you can and can’t wear anymore.
How do you think I became so obsessed with leopard print?
