At some point in my life, I’d like to be photographed on the red carpet.
I don’t really care what for. Maybe I star in a feature film about a young woman from Fredericksburg that finds herself working for a small-town newspaper in West Virginia. Fiction, obviously.
Maybe I’m on the arm of a D-list celebrity who has his own sock line and who got his big break in a Humira commercial.
Maybe I just crashed the event and end up being escorted out by law enforcement. I’m not picky.
When I was growing up, I’d always look at magazines for their analysis of red-carpet fashion. I fawned over the “best dressed” list, and that’s what I was thinking about at Saturday’s bluegrass festival.
Romney brought the term “festival fashion” to a level beyond Coachella, and I was amazed at all of the varied ¬looks – most of which focused on function – at Wapocoma this weekend. The sun-fried grass and mountain-ridge backdrop were basically a red carpet (if you crossed your eyes, squinted and were color blind), and I think we ALL should be nominated for “best dressed.”
I saw lots of towels being worn like veils, draped over people’s heads. Whether that was to protect their scalps from the sun, to keep the rain off once the downpour started or to wipe sweat from their eyes, it was a 10/10 for efficiency.
I saw a t-shirt that said, “Beer and Diesel” on the back. Amazing. Iconic. Definitely a strong message to send at a festival with no alcohol during a time when gas prices make me feel faint at the pump. Be firm in what you believe.
I saw little kids wearing matchy-matchy red-white-and-blue outfits. Objectively, kids in themed outfits are very cute, and toddlers in star-spangled pants and dresses are EXTRA adorable.
I saw all manner of hats. Tie-dye baseball caps. Camo bucket hats. Big straw hats that decided to set up their chairs right in front of me. Any kind of headwear to keep the sun off your noggin earns a spot on the best-dressed list, if you ask me.
I saw the festival organizers buzzing around the event, decked out in their bright gold polos. Back when I worked at Office Depot, I swore that polos were the worst item of clothing to exist. I used to sweat through mine within the 1st 30 minutes of my shift, and it was generally not a chic look for me, which is why I always accessorized heavily with rings, chokers and heavy eye makeup.
These gold polos, however, were not only extremely festive and bright, but very functional. Case in point: when I stepped into a Porta Potty Saturday evening, I heard the girl standing outside the door say, “Yeah, that one doesn’t have any more toilet paper.”
I cringed. Of course it didn’t. Thankfully, I had extra napkins from my shrimp-sandwich lunch in my pocket, but let’s be honest: it wasn’t ideal.
The girl then said, “Go get one of the people working here; they’re wearing yellow shirts.”
See? Fashion AND function was the flavor of the day during the festival, clearly.
And of course, me. I’m on this best-dressed list too.
Was my outfit functional? Well, it was more functional than my original plan, which was to wear a romper. I could foresee that decision being an issue (a clumsy Emma June + romper/onesie + cramped Porta Potty), so I went a different route. I should be applauded for being sensible.
I also donned some VERY chic accessories by the time the night ended: a big wet spot on my bum from sitting on the wet ground after the downpour, a heinous sandal tanline and (of course) sunburned thighs – which weren’t as red as they were after last year’s festival.
It may not have been the red carpet or a runway, but if you ask me, the South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival is basically Hampshire County’s Milan Fashion Week.
And we, as a collective, nailed it.
