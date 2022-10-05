Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

On our way home the other day, our youngest daughter reported finding a giant wooly worm outside her school and giving it to her teacher. I asked what its prediction was for our upcoming winter. She noted that it was mostly orange. However, because she doesn’t buy into superstitions, she had no idea what its coloring meant regarding winter weather.

I chuckled and clarified, “Aren’t you the same person who purchased a tea leaf reading kit at a Harry Potter Festival?” She acknowledged buying the kit but only for fun. “Come on, Mom, my tea leaves said my house would win the next Quidditch World Cup. It’s not exactly real science.” Well, I happen to know that her big sister has befriended a person on WVU’s Quidditch team. Won’t our little miss be surprised if they bring home a golden snitch?

