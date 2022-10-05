On our way home the other day, our youngest daughter reported finding a giant wooly worm outside her school and giving it to her teacher. I asked what its prediction was for our upcoming winter. She noted that it was mostly orange. However, because she doesn’t buy into superstitions, she had no idea what its coloring meant regarding winter weather.
I chuckled and clarified, “Aren’t you the same person who purchased a tea leaf reading kit at a Harry Potter Festival?” She acknowledged buying the kit but only for fun. “Come on, Mom, my tea leaves said my house would win the next Quidditch World Cup. It’s not exactly real science.” Well, I happen to know that her big sister has befriended a person on WVU’s Quidditch team. Won’t our little miss be surprised if they bring home a golden snitch?
Maybe the tealeaves themselves aren’t predicting Savage futures, but we’ve surely enjoyed reading the nightly affirmations on our teabags as we each steep mugs of hot herbal tea. I’m not implying that my cup of soothing caramel bedtime tea serves as a fortuneteller. Yet, on an evening when my boss suggested I might need to take on a responsibility I wasn’t looking forward to, that little tag on my teabag directed, “find your unity in your service to all.” I snapped a picture of that tag and sent it to my supervisor, saying I could make her request work if necessary.
When I shared this exchange with a friend, she reminded me of the unwritten rule of adding the words “in bed” to the end of fortune cookie fortunes. I think the same isn’t true for tea bag affirmations. Although thinking about that does make sayings like, “empty yourself and let the universe fill you,” immediately fill me with laughter. Maybe they’re not predicting the future, but after reading the inspirational and uplifting quotes on teabags, chocolate wrappers, and inside fortune cookies, my immediate future is a little sweeter.
Of all the future telling practices, I am most familiar with making paper fortunetellers. Folding the paper to create and manipulate the finished cootie catcher is a great 2-handed fine motor activity. It’s something I often teach kids how to do. Of course, I’ve spent enough time with children to know that the fortunes they write on the inside triangles need monitoring. I veto any predictions that allude to bodily functions or specific body parts. As my dad used to say, there’s a substantial difference between being a smart feller and a fart smeller.
Speaking of smelling stuff, some superstitions like burning sage to ward off negative energy or wearing the same undergarments for luck can be pretty stinky. When it comes to smelly superstitions I agree with our youngest daughter, superstitions aren’t exactly science. You won’t catch me placing cut-up onions under our beds to prevent illnesses this winter, which, if the future predictions of our daughter’s wooly worm are correct, will be quite mild
