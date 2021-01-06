My sisters-in-law and I still get a good chuckle remembering when all our oldest daughters were very young, and my mother-in-law gave just 2 out of the 3 of us a book entitled, “Raising Your Strong-Willed, Spirited Child.”
She didn’t think my husband’s youngest sister needed the book, as our oldest niece was, and still is, as sweet as pie.
However, back in those early days, I had a stack of parenting how-to books piled on my nightstand. The gist of many of them was the same. We needed to eliminate as much negative language as we could from our parenting vernacular.
The idea was that the word “no” was a big no-no when correcting or disciplining your spirited child. It was essential to rephrase things positively.
Instead of saying, “Don’t hit your brother,” we were to say, “nice hands, please.” “Do not bite me” should be replaced with “teeth are for eating food.”
During a massive throw down, banging her head off the floor tantrum, it was suggested we say, “I can see you’re upset.”
Nevertheless, we quickly discovered that when your toddler is getting ready to put a table knife in the only light socket, you neglected to baby proof, the best thing to get their attention is a panicked, “NO!” When your preschooler is on a scooter at the top of a flight of stairs, eyeing his descent, it’s OK to yell, “Don’t do it.”
Sure, there are many times to reason with your child rationally, but there are also plenty of times when words like “no”, “not”, and “don’t “are necessary.
A positive language approach isn’t the best remedy for every situation. Sometimes, negative language better conveys the urgency of a problem.
This past weekend I recalled an answer Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin once gave to a reporter. When asked if he was worried about their upcoming hockey season, he responded, “We’re not going to be suck this year.”
True to his word, for the 1st time in franchise history, that was the year the Capitals finally brought the Stanley Cup back to Washington.
I was thinking about this as I read all the positive New Years resolution posts on social media. Things like, “Be kind. Love more. Show grace.”
Of course, I believe all those things are lovely, worthwhile resolutions. However, as simple as they seem, they indeed appear very difficult for people to follow.
The more I thought about it, the more it reminded me of that parenting lesson I learned years ago. Sometimes situations call for more than a gentle reminder to “use nice words” or “follow the golden rule.” Sometimes a more urgent, dire response is needed. Positive language isn’t always the most effective at getting the point across.
Things are hard enough for most of us. Every person has, in some way, felt the negative impacts of this pandemic. I believe each of us has and continues to experience some level of added stress.
Maybe it isn’t enough to be kind. Perhaps instead of focusing on things we should do, it’s time to resolve not to do some things instead.
For example, resolve not to add to others’ stress. Choose not to pick Internet arguments. Don’t immediately go on the defensive, make excuses and point fingers.
Don’t be the reason someone has a bad day. Simply put, let’s resolve to take a page from the Great 8’s 2018 playbook. Let’s make this the year we try very, very hard, “not to be the suck.”
