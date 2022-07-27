For the sake of this column and this column only, let’s pretend that there is no God. That’s right — let’s consider what life would be like if there were really no God.
Let’s say that He does not exist. That means we are not created body, soul and spirit; therefore, we have nothing to worry about as far as life after death. No accountability.
We don’t have to get up on Sunday morning and we don’t have to worry about getting ready to go to church because there is no church. There is no reason to have one.
That means there are no such things as preachers. There is no one to call when life begins falling apart, and it would because no one has to account for his or her actions.
It is a fact that many of our laws were originally based on the 10 Commandments. Since there is no God there was no God to give us the 10 Commandments in the 1st place.
To say that man could have set down the original commandments would mean that there would only be 6 Commandments since the first 4 of the original ones pertain to man’s relationship to God. We wouldn’t need those.
Without God there is really no need to consider whether or not abortion is right or wrong. With no God then we don’t have to stand in opposition to the LGBTQ movement and we don’t have to stand against adultery or fornication. Everyone does that which is right in his or her own eyes.
If there is no God then there is no creation. Everything falls under the Big Bang theory. There is no harmony among anything. It’s all a matter of “survival of the fittest.” The weaker simply fall prey to the stronger.
I’m not so sure that mankind would create a method of forgiveness among themselves. We would have to lay down some kind of a system of law, but without a conscience what is the basis of a lawful system?
But let’s consider the theory of progression; that man actually progressed from some single-cell amoeba by making its way up through the chain of ape to Neanderthal man to where we are now.
Let’s say we have even progressed to where we are currently only without the idea of God. I don’t mean “a god” but God Himself.
After all, man will always find some kind of a god to worship. It is within our nature to need to worship something, whether it be the sun or moon, trees or the earth itself.
Let’s go so far as to say that mankind has even gotten so far as to set up our economic system. Without God, there would still be no conscience, therefore it would still be the stronger controlling the weaker, the rich controlling the poor, those in power always attempting to gain control over those who are below them.
But wait — maybe we don’t really have to pretend as far as many of these things are concerned. If we look around, it’s possible that we could see what it would be like without having to use our imagination.
So much of mankind is living today as if there is no God.
It’s a matter of living for the moment, not really giving consideration to our behavior, not worrying about what’s right and what’s wrong.
It is already a concept of running toward money and power, comfort and ease, what’s mine is mine and what’s yours is mine. But pretending isn’t going to make Him go away.
Acting as if there is no God, even living like there is no God, isn’t going to change the fact that He really does exist. Nature itself speaks of His existence.
Our conscience tells us that there is One to whom we are to look to when life turns bad, when we are hurting deep down inside where no instrument of man can reach and no invention can cure.
Our conscience speaks of a God who knows our deepest hurt and who can fulfill our deepest longing. No matter how much we attempt to ignore His existence, there are too many things around us and within us that tell us that He is.
I have spoken with too many on their death beds who lived all their lives wanting to ignore the existence of God only to find that they are afraid to face eternity without Him — just in case He does exist.
There have been too many who have called for a preacher at the last minute and wanted to know how to find forgiveness — to find assurance that one can truly be forgiven and can face God knowing that all is well with one’s soul.
I have also been able, by the grace of God, to assure individuals through various stages of their lives that God does indeed exist and that “He so loved the world that He gave His Only Begotten Son, that whosoever believes on Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.”
Not only does He exist, but He loves us enough that He wants to spend eternity with us.
