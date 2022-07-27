Don Kesner

For the sake of this column and this column only, let’s pretend that there is no God. That’s right — let’s consider what life would be like if there were really no God.

Let’s say that He does not exist. That means we are not created body, soul and spirit; therefore, we have nothing to worry about as far as life after death. No accountability.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.