Dr. Patrick Turnes column logo

Hemoglobin A1C testing has been an important part of diabetes monitoring since its discovery and development in the 1970s.

Its measurement takes advantage of the fact that a certain portion of the glucose that circulates in the bloodstream attaches to the hemoglobin molecule in the red blood cells. Circulating red blood cells, which have no nucleus have a life span of 3-4 months before they die off.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.