Hemoglobin A1C testing has been an important part of diabetes monitoring since its discovery and development in the 1970s.
Its measurement takes advantage of the fact that a certain portion of the glucose that circulates in the bloodstream attaches to the hemoglobin molecule in the red blood cells. Circulating red blood cells, which have no nucleus have a life span of 3-4 months before they die off.
Hemoglobin is a complex protein that contains iron, which binds oxygen. The hemoglobin in the red cell “picks up” oxygen from the lungs and transports it to the cells and tissues throughout the body. The amount of hemoglobin in the cells to which glucose is attached varies depending on the concentration of glucose in the blood to which it is exposed.
The glucose-attached hemoglobin is called glycohemoglobin, hemoglobin A1C or, simply abbreviated, A1C. When glucose levels are higher in the bloodstream, the amount and percentage of A1C is higher.
However, unlike the blood glucose level, which fluctuates throughout the day, the A1C level does not fluctuate because the bond between the hemoglobin molecule and glucose stabilizes.
Because the life span of the red cell is 3 months, the A1C level reflects the average glucose level over that period of time. The A1C level is expressed as a concentration of hemoglobin A1C divided by total hemoglobin concentration, multiplied by 100 and expressed as a percentage.
For example, a Hemoglobin A1C of 6.8% reflects an average glucose level of 143 over the preceding 3 months.
The development of A1C has helped tremendously in accurately monitoring the progress of a patient’s glucose control.
In the past, more than a few patients “cheated” by adhering more closely to medication and dietary advice shortly before an upcoming physician visit or blood testing. This would make their compliance with the medical regimen appear better than it really was.
That, of course, would be a self-defeating strategy that would impair the physician’s efforts to improve the patient’s real diabetic control.
However, the A1C is not the be-all and end-all of diabetes monitoring. It gives an average reading. Regular glucose testing with home monitoring is still very important in assessing diabetic control.
The following is a simplified example of the importance of relying on A1C and regular testing. As noted previously, an A1C of 6.8% reflects an average glucose level of 143 (that is, averaging fasting and non-fasting levels over a 3-month period).
Compare 2 patients with 6 fingerstick blood glucose values, over a 6-day period.
Patient A: 60, 226, 73, 213, 123, and 163
Patient B:123, 163, 128, 158, 133, and 153
Patient A has glucose values all over the place, varying from 60 to 226 (a spread of 166), with 2 values in the hypoglycemic (too low) range.
Patient B has more consistent levels varying from 123 to 163, (a spread of 40), no hypoglycemia and no values above 200. Both patients have the same average glucose of 143, but patient A has dangerously low numbers and excessively high numbers.
Although both patients have the same average glucose levels, patient B has the better overall control, which translates to a lower risk of complications from diabetes.
Home glucose monitoring, whether by fingerstick or newer continuous glucose monitoring systems, remains as important a tool as regular monitoring of hemoglobin A1C.
The writer is a member of the primary care team of clinicians that treat patients at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. The newest member of the team, who is starting this month at the Clinic, is Dr. Brittany Streets, a family practitioner. The other team members are Dr. Andrew Wilcox, Physician Assistants Karen Kimmel and Brianna Maxfield, and Nurse Practitioner Missy Strite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.