Health Fair
The Hampshire County Health Fair is returning this spring. The fair, which has been on hiatus for the past couple of years due to the Coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to be held April 9. Further details will be forthcoming in Healthy Hampshire as they are available.
Covid numbers
Caution is advised regarding the lower numbers of Covid cases recently reported, both in Hampshire County, as well as state and nationwide. Because of the increasing use of at-home Covid testing, the reported numbers of total cases will be lower than actual cases because the Health Departments do not accept or report home test results.
Therefore, there will be even fewer “official” Covid cases than actually exist. This had already been the case as people who got Covid but had no symptoms weren’t being tested and discovered anyway. This policy will reduce the numbers further.
This will be moot in the case of individuals who are asymptomatic (and home testing positive because of exposures to people with Covid), or in minimally symptomatic patients (mild symptoms, requiring only supportive care and not requiring antibody or antiviral treatment). The subsequent official numbers will be even more of an underestimate of the actual number of people who have Covid infection.
However, it is hoped that individuals who are positive using at home tests will notify people who have been in contact with them (from the time they become symptomatic and even a day or 2 before symptoms appear).
Women’s History Month
March is Women’s History Month. As such, I will endeavor to cite significant historic and current contributions made by women in the field of medicine.
Many of you may be surprised to learn that there have been more women than men admitted to American medical schools in the past few years. In contrast, when I graduated from medical school in 1976, only 21 of the 125 graduates were women (17%).
The 1st female medical student in the United States was Elizabeth Blackwell. After rejections from multiple medical schools, Dr. Blackwell was admitted to Geneva Medical College in 1847 and received her M.D. degree. She subsequently had to move to France and England to get further training not available in the United States.
In 1850, she returned to the United States and with 2 other female doctors established what is now New York Presbyterian- Lower Manhattan Hospital. That institution was originally established to provide medical care to indigent women and to provide medical training for women physicians.
In 1949, the Edith Blackwell award was established. It is awarded to the woman who has made the most outstanding contributions to the cause of women in the medical field.
Blood donation
I appreciated Emma June Grosskopf’s column about blood donation. While the information about shortages had previously been cited in past issues of the Hampshire Review, a recap of the data was an important reminder of the magnitude of the problem. It was of greater value to have a true-life narrative of someone’s experience in recognizing the scope of the problem, recognizing that donation wasn’t someone else’s responsibility, and overcoming the apprehension of the discomfort of being “stuck.”
I hope the narrative encourages more of our readers to step up and contribute to the additional one percent of donors needed to prevent future blood supply shortages. Information about future blood drives can be obtained by logging on to redcrossblood.org.
The series of pre-donation questions that Ms. Grosskopf alluded to can be viewed on that website under the heading Rapidpass. On Rapidpass, one can review and answer the pre-donation screening questions, print out the results and present them at the time of donation, which will save time spent at the donation site.
The writer is a member of the primary care clinician team at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. Dr. Jorge Posadas has returned to the Clinic and provides consultations in general surgery and performs procedures including colonoscopies at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
