We have temperatures in the sixties at night and eighties during the day. I don’t know about you, but this feels like fall weather to me.
It doesn’t seem right to be doing fall chores yet, but who knows what the rest of the fall will bring. Better to do what you can now and not have to worry about it if the weather takes a nasty tum, which seems to always be an option these days.
It’s not time to plant spring bulbs, but if you haven’t ordered them online, you might want to do it now. Since you can’t see them, buy from a reputable seller to be sure of what you’re getting.
Discount bulbs tend be small and could even be leftover from last year, so why take a chance. Many online companies will substitute if they’re out of a particular variety you ordered, so make it clear on your order whether you do or do not want substitutions.
We are not ready to take our vacationing plants in for winter, but l am keeping a close eye on them as far as pests are concerned. Cuttings are rooting and there may be a few more geraniums that need repotted for winter.
It’s much easier to do it outdoors now rather than later in the laundry room, which is where I usually end up doing it.
Plant tags are not only helpful when planting but they can definitely be of value if you have a problem with the plant later and you need to refer to them. By now we’ve all been around the garden many times and have found a few of last year’s choices that aren’t fitting in or some oldies that didn’t continue to be goodies.
Or maybe you took a chance on something that looked good at the nursery, but it failed to live up to your expectations in your yard. Well, hopefully you kept the tag.
Those particular tags need to be kept in a large envelope with a big black Sharpie X on them so you are never tempted to buy them again.
Of course if your memory is really good, maybe you don’t need that tag. But, just like those notes in your journal, there’s always something you forgot and it’s good to have a reminder.
We planted many milkweed seeds this spring over on the power line and none came up. Mullein, thistle and many other plants came up, but no milkweed. The power line was barren with only brown wood and dead plants and it should have been a good place for them to take hold.
If nothing had come up, l would have thought it had been sprayed with weed killer, but there are too many plants growing for that to be the case. Whatever. I am going to get more seeds this fall and hopefully next year there will be a lot.
For many folks, fall means chrysanthemums, but for me it means violas and pansies. They not only end autumn on a bright sunny note, they begin spring with the same cheery blooms.
The smallest flowering version of pansies is the Johnny-jump-ups and they will bloom all the way through winter and be strong again in the spring. They will reseed and can fill up a large area quickly.
Keeping beautiful fall baskets on the porch or by the walkway is very attractive, but just as mums should be planted as early in fall as possible, that also holds true for baskets of violas. Giving those roots time to become adjusted to their new home will guarantee yeans of beauty. The longer you wait, even though they are perennials, the less chance there is of flowers next year.
Five or 6 years ago, we were given a dwarf magnolia named Jane for Christmas. She has large reddish purple flowers with white centers on bare branches in late April to early May, making her less apt to suffer frost damage.
Jane and her 7 sisters are part of the “Little Girl” series developed at the National Arboretum in the 1950s. She is a slow grower, but can reach heights of 15 feet and spread out 8 to 12 feet. Given her spreading habit, Jane is considered more of a deciduous shrub than a small tree and could even be used as a tall informal hedge.
And why am I talking about a magnolia this time of year? Well, Jane has an extraordinary trait. She blooms sporadically throughout the summer.
I am not talking about a stray bloom here and there; she has a dozen new flowers on her leafy summer branches every few weeks. Jane is a beautiful summer surprise and I would recommend her to anyone with a part shade or full sun area in need of a showy summer shrub.
Jane is not picky as long as she has well drained soil, gets some protection from strong winds and doesn’t get moved once she’s established (which is as soon as she is planted). Jane never needs pruning other than removal of dead or damaged branches. She is an ideal addition to anyone’s yard.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
