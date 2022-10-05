I think today, Wednesday, Oct. 5, is my official 3-year anniversary of living in Hampshire County.
Actually, yes, it is. Just to be sure, I looked back at my photo memories on my iPhone and there’s a time-stamped photo of me on Oct. 5, 2019, captioned with the words, “As Billy Joel said, ‘I’m moving out.’”
Solid 70s rock reference. Nice.
In the grand scheme of things, 3 years is nothing. I still learn new things about this place all the time, its people, its culture, things that matter, things that don’t, things that I wish matter, things that I wish don’t, and the list goes on. And on. And on.
This week’s “fly by the seat of my pants” moment coincided with my 1st-ever article about the Mast Survey.
(Editor’s note: in the 3 years that I’ve been working at the Review, Jim King always wrote the article about the hunting season outlook and the mast report, while I absentmindedly half-listened to him talk about it, twirling my hair or rustling a chip bag, probably.)
Well, now it’s my turn.
I read through DNR’s comprehensive document. I emailed Jim in a panic, after being halted by words and phrases that took me out of my comfort zone and placed me squarely in the woods with all the deer and bears and squirrels.
Jim stopped by the office to guide me through the report, and I was reminded of something bittersweet.
Rich Rogers used to guide HIM. He passed away in February.
When I was absentmindedly twirling my hair or rustling a chip bag while Jim sniffed out info on the mast reports of the last couple years, it was always a gruff Rich Rogers with the Romney DNR office on the other end of the line.
When I moved here 3 years ago, I had never lived on my own.
I was a brand new adult. And yeah, I have my mom and dad that I called (and still do) constantly, but I had Rich and Kathee Rogers, too. Their youngest daughter Jules is one of my best friends, and until she moved to Nashville last year, I was a recurring addition to the Rogers’ household.
I’d walk into the house, be greeted with a couple cats, say, “Hi, Mom!” to Kathee and “Hi, Dad!” to Rich, who’d call me “daughter number 3.”
I’d watch some goofy reality show with Jules while sitting on her bed, and even through the closed door I could hear Rich’s heavy footsteps in the house.
Sometimes he’d have made something fun for dinner that I could sample.
He’d always ask me about work.
When there was a baby bird in my closet (part of the ongoing saga of wildlife invading Emma’s space), Jules told me to put it in a box on my front porch and her dad would stop by and “take care of it.”
“I’m not going to tell you what he’s going to do with it,” she quipped. That was probably best; all I cared about was that Rich made it disappear.
I had a real situation one time with my brown belt. I had tried (and failed) multiple times to fix it and was about an inch from throwing it in the garbage. Then I thought, “This seems like an easy ‘dad’ fix.”
One night, while he was sitting in his recliner, I brought Rich the belt and showed him how I thought it was broken. He took it, disappeared to where I just assumed was his work area, and fixed it.
Just like my own dad would have done.
I know – compared to the teenagers getting ready for homecoming this week – I’m not that young, but 25 still sometimes feels like a kid. When I moved here, Rich and Kathee Rogers were like my Romney parents, but to be honest, they weren’t the only ones.
In my 3 years here, I’ve been lost, confused, embarrassed, angry, frustrated and excited, and there have been so many people along the way who have taken time to give me advice, fix my belt (figuratively or literally), hold my hand, offer me wisdom and help me along the way.
Wisdom is something I feel like I’ve got in short supply sometimes – I need all the help I can get, and I’m lucky to have made friends over the last few years with people I know I can always turn to.
