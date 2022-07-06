The faith of Christians all across this country should be strengthened and their praises should be sounding in the corridors of heaven with a renewed vigor.
It may seem at times as if God has been silent in times past, but there should be a new enthusiasm within the walls of the churches as as we have seen that He has proven that the prayers of the righteous have not gone unheard or unanswered.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s justices last week handed down 2 landmark decisions overturning Roe v. Wade and voting in favor of a school football coach’s right to pray publicly after a game.
“The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a former high school football coach who prayed at the 50-yard line after games, ruling that his public prayers were protected as free speech and free exercise of religion.” The New York Times reported that “Joseph Kennedy, a former high school football coach in Bremerton, Wash., had a constitutional right to pray on the field after his team’s games, the justices ruled,” and that his right to pray was supported by free speech and freedom of religion.
But it was the overturning of Roe v. Wade that sent protestors to the streets claiming that Supreme Court Justices created an injustice by their ruling.
For many Christians it has seemed as if there have been some very dark days over the past 49 years following the high court’s decision in Roe V. Wade in 1973. Christians have spent time on their knees asking God to answer on behalf of the reported 90 million-plus babies who have been tragically aborted since its inception.
Listed among 6 things that God hates in Proverbs 6:16 - 19 is “hands that shed innocent blood.” And what is more innocent than the life of a precious unborn child?
This Sunday, July 3, should be a time of not only celebrating our nation’s freedom but also a time of celebrating the countless numbers of prayers that have gone up asking God to move on the hearts of our Supreme Courts regarding the rights of an unborn child.
We, as Christians, have in the past been guilty of quickly forgetting how God answered prayers, i.e., 9-11 for instance. It was a time when God’s hand moved upon our nation as a potential opportunity for a World War III overshadowed our nation.
Political officials stood on the steps of the Capitol and crossed party lines joining together and calling our nation to prayer.
Church doors were opened as folks began to gather and call on the name of the One True God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob who has in times past moved mightily on behalf of His people.
Yet, how quickly we forgot and churches were soon vacant of parishioners who had answered the call to prayer.
Reports today tell of multitudes of churches without pastors and pastors without parishioners as it again appears as if the lamps have gone out in so many churches.
If anything should renew a spirit of revival in our churches and our nation it should be seeing the hand of God proving there is still power in prayer and that He has not forsaken His people nor has He failed to hear their prayers.
We can now respond in 1 of 2 ways. We have heard the scripture quoted over and over, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14).
Here it is, folks — a call from God to repent and call on Him and we have just seen how He will respond if we are faithful to do so.
Or we can shrug off God’s call to His people and if that be our response, I think it is obvious that we have already seen the handwriting on the wall.
