I wrote my 1st column as the “New Kid in the Holler” on Oct. 23, 2019.
In that column, I emphasized the fact that, since moving to Romney and getting a real, adult job, it was time for me to be a “grown-up human being.”
(I also emphasized more regional lessons I’d have to learn, like the fact that Uber is, as of yet, virtually nonexistent here, no one really speaks French so my major would be a little bit of a waste, and that people drive like maniacs on Route 50.)
Well, I still have my diploma hanging on the wall of my office – French degree and all.
I’ve become one of the maniacs on Route 50 (actually, that’s a lie. I drive at a respectable rate of speed, but I yell like a maniac when OTHER people drive like maniacs. That makes me a maniac by default).
In my 1st column, I called what would eventually become my everyday existence an “unfamiliar lifestyle.”
And I pointed out that I have to “keep my mind open on this new adventure.”
It reminds me a little bit of this song that I listened to a lot around this time last year, when I was going through what I’m going to call a breakup (can you really call it a breakup if you were never “officially” a couple? Maybe I need to phone in to Delilah and get a few answers).
I listened to a LOT of John Mayer, and one of his songs goes, “I am not done changing / out on the run, changing / I may be old, and I may be young / but I am not done changing.”
First of all, rhyming “changing” with “changing”? Immaculate. Unheard of. Top-tier musical genius.
I’ve been thinking about this lyric a lot over the last few weeks. The Review office is going through some changes. As a person, I feel like I’m going through some changes.
I may be old, and I may be young, but I am not done changing.
I’m old compared to the kids my coworker Kenia snapped photos of during summer school. I’m young compared to most of the people at my church.
Either way, I’m changing.
I’m learning that I have to get more sleep. I have to wake up earlier. I have to feed myself throughout the day, or I can’t focus.
I have to stand up for myself.
I have to allow myself to be frustrated, and then get over it.
I have to listen, and delegate, and trust the people around me.
I have to keep my office more organized. I have to stop losing my pens.
I’m not the same gal I was when I was a fresh-faced 22-year-old clomping into the Review office in her chunky boots on her 1st day. I have a lot more gray hairs and frankly, a lot less patience.
(Jasmine, the gal who does my hair, told me not to worry about the grays – they’re on the bottom layer. Not much she can do about the patience, though).
I’m beyond trying to be a “grown-up human being” these days. I’m trying to grow. I’m trying to learn. I’m already a grown-up human being, despite how I might feel on the day-to-day.
I’ve been here almost 3 years. That’s 3 years of keeping my mind open on every adventure that comes my way. That’s 3 years of becoming familiar with this “unfamiliar lifestyle.”
I’m doing what I always do – figuring it out. Whether it’s work, my personal life, my apartment, whatever, it’s not always going to be pristine, organized or perfect.
In fact, more often than not, it’ll all be a mess. And I’ll figure it out.
And I am not done changing.
