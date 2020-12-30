My horoscope just today said “The moon always has your back when 2020 does the most.”
“The most.” That’s an interesting way to describe how 2020 went for all of us. And, may I just say, a bit of an understatement.
Everywhere I turn, I feel like I hear people saying that they can’t wait for 2020 to be over.
This year has been different than most, I think (for obvious reasons. Duh), because people seem to be chalking all the bad stuff up to the fact that it is the year 2020.
“This year has just been too much; I just can’t wait for 2020 to be over.”
I agree that the year has been too much. With the pandemic, financial stress, loneliness and isolation, large gatherings postponed (which, let’s be fair, really put a damper on the 2020 social calendar) and just bad news everywhere you look, I might also be inclined to wish this year a swift end.
I definitely won’t miss 2020.
But when the clock strikes 12 on Jan. 1, there isn’t going to be a hard reset of Planet Earth.
(I mean, not that I know of. Maybe the Man Upstairs has another plan, but I’m willing to bet on my prediction. If I’m wrong and the entirety of mankind experiences a reboot, then I will eat my words.)
I’m going to guess that when 2021 starts, it won’t feel any different than 2020.
There will still be a pandemic. We will be aware of this, as we will be celebrating in our own homes and not out partying in the street like some of us may have done LAST New Year’s.
What? You guys didn’t do that?
Whatever. Anyway, while wishing for a quick and painless end to 2020 is probably what we are all doing right now, our lives won’t magically change when the clocks switch to 2021.
On a serious note, the pain we’ve felt from losing loved ones, losing jobs, financial stress, etc. will still be very real come 2021. It doesn’t all go away.
There is something we can do, though. The year is coming to an end, and we have the power to close that chapter. It was painful, it was taxing, it was heartbreaking at moments and sometimes, that’s the way the chips fall. And just because 2020 is over doesn’t mean 2021 will be a walk in the park.
That’s not the most optimistic outlook, but my point is that moving forward, we need to keep our hope and our faith. Even though this past year has tested all of us, we can all still face the new year with a positive mind and a hopeful heart.
I saw this link on social media this morning that one of my friends shared. The title was “I’m Thinking About These 1920s Newspaper Excerpts.”
I was intrigued so I clicked it, and one of the excerpts fit how I felt perfectly:
“Oh, cheer up! Perhaps 1921 will start more happily.”
This one little line is so hopeful. That’s the kind of energy I’m going to have going into the new year. I want to close the book on 2020. I don’t want to look back and think, “That year was the worst.”
(Even if it was.)
I want to look ahead. I want to look toward the future, toward a vaccine for the virus, toward my own self-improvement, toward more opportunities for myself and other folks. And, hopefully, toward a good time.
“Oh, cheer up! Perhaps 2021 will start more happily.”
