The days of the old cook stove and hand-drawn pumps for water are over, and you will never get another S&H Green Stamp for buying your groceries at a local food mart. Any vehicle that is simple enough to fix on one’s own is now a collector’s item, news travels faster on Facebook than it does through a gossip chain and nothing seems to be secret or sacred anymore.
Somewhere over the past number of years we crossed the mountain range that left the simple and secure lifestyle we once knew behind and led us into the valley of chaos and conformity. Today, we live in a time when cameras document our every movement and an onboard computer installed in our vehicle documents everywhere we go and where we are virtually every second of the day.
There was once upon a time that we had photo albums tucked away neatly somewhere in our home for the purpose of posterity’s sake and would take them out and show them to others from time to time. Now we have pictures of friends come across our Facebook newsfeed where they have posted selfies while standing in line at a grocery store, sitting in a restaurant or even working out at the gym. Every cellphone call today has the capability of being monitored so that not even what we say is secure.
But not all that goes on today is negative and dismal. Along with the bad there is good that we can tap into individually as well as corporately.
The same Internet superhighway that watches us all hours of the day opens the world to the gospel of Jesus Christ. Churches can stream services live over the Internet, opening up the opportunity to reach folks who don’t even attend their church.
Generations younger than myself have quickly bought into the newer, more modern conveniences. It’s difficult for many of them to imagine having a vehicle without a GPS navigational system to tell them how to find places.
I think that no matter how much I miss the other side of mountain where life was at best a little more serene and had more of that “Little House on the Prairie” feel to it than how things seem now. Technology has advanced so quickly and we have come so far with it that I’m concerned that there is no going back now.
Many of the things that are on the horizon are things we as Christians have been warned about from childhood on, such as a one-world money system, a strong onslaught of the spirit of the anti-Christ and an ushering in of the mark of the beast. That is something that will be brought on in such a slick way because of the fast growth of technology that folks from my generation will recognize the signs, while many from the younger generation will buy into it lock, stock and barrel.
A large majority of pastors refuse to teach or preach about such things because it’s not a popular doctrine nowadays. It doesn’t bring in big money. Congregations don’t want to be told about sin. They have what the Bible calls itching ears, wanting to hear about God’s love and blessings but not about his judgment.
We are heading toward the biblical days of Revelation at such a high rate of speed that it is mind-boggling.
This won’t be a popular column. Some will consider me crazy or a fanatic or even consider me guilty of spreading gloom, doom and despair.
Jesus said we are guilty of being able to determine the signs of the seasons but that we can’t seem to see the signs of the coming of the last days, i.e., a blatant disregard for the things of God, calling good evil and calling evil good, brother turning against brother, as well as many more signs that are clearly visible today if one would only look to see.
When I was growing up Washington, D.C., seemed as if it were a day’s journey away. We made plans for some time just to make the trip to the D.C. area to visit some of my sisters and brothers.
Living in such a global society makes it seem as if it is no distance at all. In one sense, it is so close that it is in our everyday business. We’ve come too far to turn back. Our lifestyle, as we knew it, will never be the same. We must go full steam ahead just to keep up with the changes, but don’t go forward with blinders on.
We must read the Bible and know the signs and allow God to open our spiritual eyes so we don’t get swallowed up in the deception that we are being fed.
First published Nov. 11, 2015
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.