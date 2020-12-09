“But Mary treasured all these words and pondered them in her heart.” (Luke 2:19, NRSV).
I begin this week’s column with this passage from Luke because I have always believed that it contains the key to understanding our Christian faith and our daily lives.
Mary, the mother of Jesus was faced with realities and decisions during her life that we can scarcely imagine. Yet, what we know about her, which is precious little, is that she quietly contemplated things she observed in the strange and beautiful life of her son.
I wish we who claim to follow him would take more from his mother’s example. Christians love to talk past one another, shout at one another, or try to bring the other person around to one’s own point of view.
I like to think I have a fair amount of knowledge about scripture, its origins and ways of being interpreted. But I am often in awe of the way in which a passage can still hold me transfixed by its beauty and eloquence: “Consider the lilies of the field, they neither sow or toil, yet I tell you, not even Solomon in all of his glory was ever clothed like one of these...In my Father’s house are many rooms...What are you doing here, Elijah?...Where were you (Job) when I laid the foundations of the earth? Tell me, if you understand...Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”
Such passages and the stories they represent almost always cause me to marvel and fall into silent contemplation as I try to allow the music of the words to wash over me, or the questions to challenge or the admonitions to encourage me.
Maybe that is why I prefer to wait in silence during this season of Advent. And for what am I waiting, you may ask? Waiting for the Second Coming of the Lord, waiting for the arrival of the first coming marked by Christmas. And maybe waiting for something else.
I need a safe place to retreat and wait like the prophet Elijah, who sat at the entrance to a mountainous cavern waiting to hear something from Yahweh.
This month I have taken refuge in my own cave, my own Horeb. I will remain there, listening to the still, small voice of God, until that voice bids me to come to the mouth of the cave to engage with the world once again.
I have Mary to thank for this decision. Like her, I need to contemplate things in my heart, so that I will speak less about things I do not understand. Hence, my waiting.
What are you waiting for? The chance to be with family and friends again? The news that a family member has tested negative? For a new job or fresh employment? For the vaccines to make their appearance in Hampshire County? For hospitalizations to decline and the pandemic to be over? For the beginning of a new attitude in our government?
Or are you waiting for something even more profound? A sense of direction and purpose in your life? For an inner peace that does not come from a store or Amazon? A reliance on a hope that is bigger than yourself?
What are you waiting on?
Through the example of Mary, I have the freedom to make such a decision for myself. Join Mary and Elijah and me in this time of waiting.
Find your own spot. Find your own cavern. Find your own manger. Ponder, wonder, wait. Not for a long stay, but rather, for a brief respite. Read your favorite scripture passages and really to listen to their melodies….not just the words themselves, but the melodies.
Allow them to wash over you, and don’t even spend time researching their deeper meanings, not this time. Let them speak to you in the silence, and ponder them in your heart.
Be gentle with yourself so you can be gentle with others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.