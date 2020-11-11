It used to be every time my husband got a call on his cellphone the song, “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” would play. As long as I’ve known him that’s pretty much summed up his outlook on life.
He, by far, is the calm to my storm. I’m much more likely to get my feathers ruffled or caught up in the anxiety of all the “what ifs.” Not that my husband doesn’t worry; of course he does, but he’s more successful than me at looking at things and approaching them rationally.
This past week, I was reminded time and time again how much I needed to take my husband’s advice and look on the bright side.
First, on Tuesday morning, he found a deer tick on his leg. When he called me into the room to look at it, I could immediately see the bullseye rash forming around where the tick was embedded. Sure enough, a trip to the doctor confirmed the very high probability that my husband had the beginnings of Lyme disease.
On Wednesday morning, I awoke to a text message informing me that I’d been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. That sent me into a flurry of worry, as I retraced my steps from the time of my exposure to my notification. I couldn’t tell if it was the power of suggestion or the extra glasses of wine I’d had the night before watching the election results come in, but all day Wednesday, I didn’t feel well.
After returning from the drive-through testing site, I kept one hand on the forehead thermometer and the other scrolling through CDC graphics about possible symptoms of COVID.
On Thursday, as I was feeling better, it must have been the wine, I received a call informing us that one of our children was considered a potential contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Our child would need to join me in quarantine for the next week or so. Luckily, as I type this on Sunday, both of us are feeling fine and my test hasn’t popped up as positive.
In true Savage fashion, my sister-in-law pointed out with a chuckle that our family’s week could best be described as, “We’ll have 2 Coronas and a Lyme.”
Her observation made me laugh and reminded me of something her big brother has been telling me for over 20 years now, “Always look on the bright side of life.”
Now, I’ll admit that would be much easier to do if those Coronas came in bottles instead of coughs and the accompanying Lyme wasn’t served by a deer tick. Yet, in the grand scheme of things, we have much more to be thankful for than not.
So, I’ll put my worry aside and ask Alexa to play my husband’s other go-to feel-good song. After all, following this past week, it’s high time I “accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative, latch on to the affirmative, and don’t mess with Mr. In Between.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.