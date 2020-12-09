We are continuing on with the crazy weather, the spreading virus and staying safe. The weather hasn’t been conducive to much outdoor activity, but we all know that can change overnight.
Instead of complaining, this week we are continuing on with low cost giving and doing what we can for others. It’s called the Christmas spirit.
I am not positive, but I think the shopping in person numbers for Black Friday are below predictions. Some folks said sales in the past couple months have helped their Christmas shopping and Black Friday was no longer the shopping magnet it had been in previous years.
It was my thought that online shopping would be the big winner this year and that seems to be the case. This virus has changed the way we do a lot of things now. Folks are realizing staying at home or masks and social distancing when they’re out, are here to stay.
My basic thought on shopping now is this: stores may not be as crowded, even as we get closer to Christmas, so a quick stop with a list (and mask) would not be out of the question. However, a long meander through the store just browsing, could be a bit more of a problem, so why risk it.
Cutting down on giving expensive gifts is the way to go this year, but that doesn’t have anything to do with a meaningful holiday.
Everyone talks about the Christmas spirit, but many times it fades away after the holidays. Your time is not necessarily measured with dollars, but could well be the best gift you give and many folks receive.
You can begin right now by raking leaves in an older couple’s lawn or taking in a load of wood for their fireplace. Offer to carry mulch around where it will be needed when the ground freezes and then mulch around those plants when the time comes.
Help put up the indoor or outdoor Christmas lights. Sometimes folks are too proud to ask, so don’t hesitate to offer your help.
This winter, show up and shovel the snow on their drive or walkway. When you are leaving the house to run errands, call and ask if they need groceries or a prescription picked up.
If you give it some thought, you and your children could find many different ways to help others. A word of caution here: although you’re probably around people you know, it is still important to wear a mask and practice social distancing, especially indoors.
Writing IOU notes for work to be done at a later date, are quite popular, especially for mom and dad. The problem is they are many times forgotten and seldom cashed in.
However, this year, why not make one for the neighbor who can’t get out to cut the grass or do the weeding. Make a note of that promise and do not forget to get out and do those jobs when spring comes next year.
Better yet, you don’t need an IOU, just get out and help. That’s the true Christmas spirit, is it not? Helping others should be a regular thing for all of us, not just during the holidays.
Here are a few ideas for gifts available at little, if any, cost. Air plants (Tillandsia) are interesting because they live on — you got it — air. They’re inexpensive and anyone, even someone unable to care for a potted plant, may get enjoyment from one or two.
Be sure to read the instructions and to pick up everything necessary. You can find them at the dollar store or at Lowe’s check out counter where you can certainly spend a minute to check out the small gifts that are always there.
Divide and pot some of your herbs for that gourmet chef on your list. They can be used now and planted in the garden when spring arrives. Pot up those plants you have rooting so they’ll be ready in a couple weeks for giving.
You don’t have to limit them to Christmas giving, you know. A small plant in February is always welcome. Your garlic, onions and chilies can be woven into braids for gifts.
A large sunflower head that can be set out on snowy days for the ground feeding birds is a great gift for a birdwatcher. If you didn’t grow any this year, try some birdseed wreaths from Spring Valley market.
They’re only $10 and you can lay them on the snow or hang them on the feeder. Make a note to grow some large sunflowers for this purpose next year. Seeds are inexpensive, come with directions and will be appreciated next year when they bloom.
Try some seeds for those weird gourds for Halloween decorations. If you saved seeds from you plants this year, this is the time to share them.
