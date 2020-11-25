Election Day has come and gone. Contrary to many assertions on social media and elsewhere, COVID-19 has not gone away, and neither has responsible media coverage of it.
Far from disappearing, the pandemic is now worse in terms of cases and deaths.
The evidence from our experience with SARS Cov-2 shows that when there is widespread adherence to social distancing and mask wearing, the rates of new infections and deaths decline, and when social distancing mandates are relaxed or widely ignored, the rates of infections and deaths rise.
It is obvious that restricting businesses, travel and school attendance adversely affects large segments of the population and the economy in general. An inconvenient truth is that had this country’s citizens stringently followed the expert scientific advice, we would now be well past the large outbreak phase of this pandemic.
Limiting business hours, family gatherings and travel are major inconveniences that none of us want to endure. However, wearing a face mask and keeping an appropriate 6 feet or more apart are key measures in limiting the viral spread, and are not great sacrifices to make.
These measures are currently all we have to combat the pandemic.
Those who choose not to mask up and keep their distance are not only contributing to the problem, they are also in violation of current West Virginia governmental mandates and should be held accountable to law enforcement.
The lack of compliance with these measures has helped perpetuate this pandemic. When I am at work in the multispecialty clinic, it is quite likely that I am safer there than if I would be out in the community.
Patients are required to wear masks in order to be seen in the clinic, and they must keep the prescribed distance apart from other people or else they have to leave.
Yes, I am safer in a building with a bunch of sick people in it than I am in the surrounding community.
It is tragic that so many people have had to die alone, in hospitals and nursing homes, without the comfort of family surrounding them in their final hours. It is tragic that anyone has had to die from COVID-19.
It is more tragic that so many have needlessly died because we have lacked the discipline to do what’s needed to keep our fellow citizens safe. People need to stop promoting the dangerous notion that these public health measures are not needed or that they pose a danger to our individual liberties.
This isn’t about constitutional rights. It’s about protecting each other. We need to stay the course with these measures while we await the development and widespread availability of a safe and effective vaccine. If a democratic country like New Zealand can effectively utilize these measures with tremendous results, why can’t the United States?
An explanation of how viruses function and reproduce can shed light on why these measures are effective. Viruses cannot live very long outside of another organism. Viruses lack the ability to move and those that cause respiratory illness depend on coughing, sneezing and subsequent movement on air currents to get from one “host” to another.
Large droplets containing virus are propelled by coughing or sneezing and can travel as far as 6 feet. Smaller droplets, because they are lighter in weight are capable of being suspended in air and can travel longer distances horizontally, as far as 8 feet.
Once inside a human host, viruses depend on the host’s circulation to get transported. Viruses interact with host cell receptors and penetrate the host cell membrane. Its nucleic acid (either DNA or RNA) then enters the cell. Once there, this viral nucleic acid hijacks the cell’s reproductive machinery to create numerous copies of the virus.
After enough copies are manufactured and assembled in the host cell, the cell dies and releases the virus to infect other cells. The cycle then repeats.
Since Coronavirus infects the cells that line the breathing tubes, a cough, sneeze or forceful talking or singing propels these viral particles into the surrounding air space where another host can inhale the virus. If you are 6 feet or further away from another person, their coughing or sneezing (or yelling or singing) is highly unlikely to transport the virus to you.
If that other person is also wearing a mask, that significantly reduces the number of large particle droplets that can be propelled from the mouth or nose toward another person.
Finally, COVID-19 is not similar to the influenza virus, or common flu, especially in terms of mortality. During the 2019-2020 flu season, about 38 million Americans fell ill with the flu. About 22,000 died, which computes to a fatality rate of .06 percent.
So far, during the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 11,261,000 Americans have been infected, resulting in 247,600 deaths (as of this writing), That translates to a fatality rate of 2 percent.
This means that, on average, you are 33 times more likely to die from contracting COVID-19 than you would be from being infected with influenza virus. Further, the long term effects of COVID-19 are still mostly unknown, but there are many recorded cases of the effects of COVID-19 infection lingering long after recovery, which are not limited to respiratory issues. (Among those other effects are those of the Long Hauler syndrome, with severe fatigue, and cognitive symptoms including difficulty in concentration.)
Please, stay safe, and keep your community safe. Wear your mask and keep your distance.
The writer practices internal medicine and is part of the primary care provider team that sees patients at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
