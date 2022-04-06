When I was back in Fredericksburg a couple weekends ago, my parents were preparing to tear up the carpet in our living room.
I’m not an expert at tearing up carpet (or any kind of manual labor, honestly, let’s be real here), but I do know that in order to get going on tearing up said carpet, you have to move the furniture out of the room.
Well, while I was talking to my mother about how she wanted to rearrange the furniture after she and Dad got the new carpet, she pointed to something that has been a mainstay in our house for 16 years: a dusty, cracked, decorative porcelain cat, whose spot is (and has been since we moved into that house) by the fireplace.
And it has sat there over these many years, staring into the living room with its glazed porcelain eyes and its dusty, cracked tail angled perfectly so you can’t see the glue.
“Can I get rid of that?” she asked me, pointing at the cat. I just looked at her.
How do you tell your mother, “Uh, no, you can’t get rid of that cat because I love it and I can’t explain why”?
When I failed to respond coherently, my mother said, “Fine, fine, I won’t do anything with it right now,” paired with a royal eye roll.
Emma-and-cat: 1. Ruth Grosskopf: 0. I had bought the cat and I a little bit more time.
Over the last 2 weeks, I’ve been thinking a little bit about that stupid cat. It’s the dumbest thing; it probably has zero actual value, one of those things that doesn’t really have any meaning and serves no purpose, but I like having it around just the same.
My dad would probably say, “That’s how hoarding starts, Emma.”
And there’s truth to that, but I just don’t see anything wrong with enjoying the dumb things in life.
While I do have a soft spot for that cat, it’s hardly the only inanimate object I’ve forged a connection with during my many (25) years on this earth.
Like, I am weirdly attached to the comforter on my bed, and to my house slippers.
I have a favorite fork. I have a favorite spatula. I have a favorite hand towel.
I put stickers in my agenda that signify literally nothing. And I do mean nothing.
For example, do I need to put a sticker of a champagne bottle that says “BUBBLY!” next to my “School board meeting, 6:30” scribble?
Absolutely not.
I love leopard print. Unapologetically, unabashedly, unironically. I’ve heard it called tacky, cheap, obnoxious and a number of other rude names, but I just love it. I would wear it every single day if I could (and some weeks, I do).
I know why my mom doesn’t like that cat. It’s ugly, plain and simple. My parents don’t even LIKE cats. We’re not even cat people. And it’s in bad shape, and Mom said that HER mother probably picked it up at an antique store somewhere decades ago, and it’s been around ever since.
There is no reason to be attached to the cat other than the fact that it has always been around. Maybe I’ll adopt it and keep the porcelain cat in my Romney apartment. Maybe I can make room. Maybe I’ll keep it in my office. I don’t know.
But all I know is that life is too short to not enjoy the silly stuff. To not keep dusty, porcelain cats in your living room. To not have a favorite spatula. We only get to enjoy this stuff once, so we might as well play favorites.
