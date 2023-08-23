“Kids these days, they’re always on their phones.”
I hear that all the time. Seriously – all the time. And the people who offer this tidbit of groundbreaking advice are correct. Kids ARE always on their phones.
Or their iPads. Their video game systems.
There is an asterisk here, because if you’re reading this, you know good and well I won’t let older generations dog the young ones without returning a bit of the friction. Older folks are always on their phones, too.
Or their laptops. Their tablets.
It’s the world we live in. You don’t have to like it; maybe you’re more of a fan of the bucolic, unplugged lifestyle. Or, as the kids say these days, “cottagecore.”
(Ask a teenager if you’re confused.)
I think that an unplugged lifestyle appeals to more people than would admit it, and that’s because our world is so tied to the devices in our hands. Let’s be honest – people need a break!
I’m a great example. I was watching “When Harry Met Sally” the other evening, and there was a scene at the beginning of the move where Sally and Harry are at a diner. They’ve just finished eating, and Harry is about to tell Sally how attractive she is, when I noticed something.
Sally was calculating how much of a tip to leave their server.
And – spoiler alert – she wasn’t using her cellphone.
I don’t think I’ve ever once in my life calculated a tip in my head. I think that every single time, I’ve whipped out my smartphone and used my calculator app.
Why?
It’s easier? Mental math makes me nauseous? Whatever the case is, I’m lost without that dang phone.
Over the last week, I’ve had a few instances that have separated me – not by my own volition, mind you – from my phone. When I was over at the judicial center last week covering a jury trial, I had to leave my phone in the office. Cell phones aren’t permitted for bystanders in the courtroom.
Man, was I grumpy about that. There was more than one time that I found myself doodling in the margin of my legal pad.
After the trial was over, I started thinking. Not having my cell phone had allowed me to pay much closer attention to the process. In doing so, I learned way more than I would if I’d have been scrolling on my phone the whole time.
Or, let’s take Saturday afternoon, when I went on a multiple-hour float on the South Branch with friends up in Springfield.
No service, no point in having a cell on the river. Also, this may surprise you, but I’m not the most coordinated. Knowing me, I’d have gotten excited about seeing a turtle and dropped my phone while trying to snap a pic. That would have been a bad day for Emma June.
It was so dang peaceful just floating along (plus a little bit of walking – it IS August, after all), watching the wildlife, enjoying the day without worrying about checking my notifications.
My job doesn’t really allow me to be disconnected from the world that often, and at first, I wasn’t even sure I’d like it. By the end of the weekend, though, I decided to enjoy it while I could.
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
